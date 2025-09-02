Polyols Market worth $21.59 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Polyols Market by Type (Polyether Polyols, Polyester Polyols), Application (Flexible Polyurethane Foam, Rigid Polyurethane Foam, CASE), End-use Industry (Building & Construction, Furnishing, Automotive, Electronics), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", was valued at USD 16.01 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 21.59 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period.

Polyols are organic molecules characterized by containing multiple hydroxyl (–OH) groups. In industry, polyols are crucial building blocks used to produce polyurethanes. Since polyols can react with isocyanates to create various end-use polymers in foam, elastomers, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, they are generally classified into two main types: polyether and polyester polyols. Both types possess unique properties suited for different polymer applications.

By application, flexible polyurethane foam segment to register highest CAGR during forecast period

The flexible polyurethane foam segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to its numerous uses in comfort, cushioning, and protection across various industries. Flexible foam is made using polyols and is typically characterized by softness, resilience, low density, and adaptability in shape and density. These qualities make it ideal for applications such as furniture seating, bedding, automotive seating, and protective packaging solutions. Several products designed to enhance comfort—such as mattresses, sofas, and automotive seats—have positively impacted the demand for flexible polyurethane foam. Flexible foam is also popular in automotive design, as it can improve ride comfort and reduce weight—and thus fuel consumption. The packaging industry is increasingly utilizing flexible foam for protective cushioning in consumer electronics, appliances, and fragile products.

The growth of the urban population, rising living standards, and consumer demand for ergonomic, durable, and lightweight products are also fueling this segment. Advances in formulation technologies and the increased adoption of bio-based polyols are further supporting the development of sustainable and high-performance flexible foam solutions. Due to its versatility, scalability, and broad range of applications, flexible foam is expected to remain the fastest-growing segment within the polyols market.

By end-use industry, building & construction segment accounted for largest market share in 2024

By the end of 2024, the building & construction segment held the largest market share, as polyols are commonly used in insulation and structural materials. Rigid polyurethane foam, made from polyols, mainly dominates thermal insulation products such as wall panels, roof systems, pipe insulation, and floor insulation due to its superior thermal resistance, dimensional stability, and moisture protection. These qualities make it ideal for energy-efficient building applications. Governments and regulatory bodies across various regions have been promoting energy-saving building practices, leading to increased demand for high-performance insulation materials. Consequently, polyurethane-based systems have gained acceptance in both residential and commercial sectors. Additionally, polyols are now used in construction adhesives, sealants, and protective coatings. The importance of polyols in the Building & Construction segment is significantly rising. Countries in Asia Pacific and the Middle East are experiencing growth in construction activities, while developed markets are continuously replacing aging infrastructure with energy-efficient materials. As sustainability, energy conservation, and long-term performance become more important, the building & construction segment is likely to remain the dominant sector within the polyols market.

Asia Pacific accounted for largest market share in 2024

Asia Pacific held the largest market share in 2024 due to rapid industrialization, strong demand from major end-use sectors such as construction, automotive, furniture, and packaging, and increasing regional production capacity. Countries like China, India, South Korea, and Southeast Asian nations experienced especially rapid growth in construction, automotive, furniture and packaging sectors that depend on polyurethane products derived from polyols. The construction boom in Asia Pacific, driven by urbanization, infrastructure investments, and housing demand, led to high consumption of rigid polyurethane formulations for insulation and structural applications. Simultaneously, rising living standards and disposable incomes boosted demand for flexible polyurethane foam used in furniture, bedding, and automotive interiors, without affecting overall demand.

The region's competitive edge can be attributed to cost-effective manufacturing, access to raw materials, and government backing for industrial growth, all supported by rising foreign corporate investments that leverage increasing domestic demand and supply chain improvements. The combination of local consumption, investment activities, and a strong economic outlook lays the groundwork for the region to capture the largest share of the global polyols market in 2024. This trend is expected to continue as Asia Pacific remains a crucial part of the global economy and manufacturing growth.

Key Players

The polyols market comprises major players such as DOW (US), Covestro AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Huntsman International LLC (US), Shell (UK), Stepan Company (US), Wanhua Chemical Group (China), Repsol S.A. (Spain), PCC SE (Germany), and LANXESS (Germany). Expansions, acquisitions, joint ventures, and product launches are among the main strategies these key players use to strengthen their positions in the polyols market.

