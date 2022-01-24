Polyolefin Pipes Market size worth $ 23.9 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.4% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The Polyolefin Pipe Market is driven by increasing applications from industries such as automotive, electronics, food and beverage, and consumer goods across the world.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey, Jan. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, "Polyolefin Pipes Market" By Type (Polypropylene Pipes (PP), Polyethylene Pipes (PE)), By Application (Power And Communication, Waste Water Drainage), By End-User (Agriculture, Industrial), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Polyolefin Pipes Market size was valued at USD 16.9 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 23.9 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Polyolefin Pipes Market Overview

Polyolefin's properties such as super rigidity, better moisture, and chemical resistance make polyolefins suitable for industrial uses, especially for the packaging of electrical spare parts and automotive. Polyolefin shrink tubing is broadly used around household wire because they possess good chemical, electrical and physical properties. Besides providing more durability and heat resistance, heat shrink tubing is also designed to give a perfect fit and does not come off with age or use.

Polyolefin films are tear-resistant and have exceptional tensile strength. They are cost-effective to produce, with magnificent clarity, and don't become brittle and yellow with age. Polyolefins are lustrous white translucent fibers with fine draping qualities, outstanding abrasion resistance, and exhibit fair wrinkle resistance. Polyethylene pipes and fittings are a principal means of carrying and transporting chemicals, water, and gases. One of the very important advantages of utilizing polyethylene pipes and fittings is that they are 5–7 times lighter than conventional cast iron.

Furthermore, to be used for a big variety of children's toys, polyolefins are also routinely used in the leisure industry. Leisure applications cover synthetic turf, luggage, tennis racket strings, garden furniture, rash guards. Significant demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings in various industries and ongoing infrastructure development in developing countries are projected to drive the demand for polyethylene pipes and fittings worldwide during the upcoming period.

Key Developments

In July 2019 , Advanced Drainage Systems acquired Infiltrator, a big national provider of plastic leach field chambers and systems, accessories, and septic tanks primarily for use in residential applications.

, Advanced Drainage Systems acquired Infiltrator, a big national provider of plastic leach field chambers and systems, accessories, and septic tanks primarily for use in residential applications. In March 2020 , GF Piping Systems comes into a partnership agreement with Oxford Flow Ltd., Oxford (UK), and acquired a stake in the company.

, GF Piping Systems comes into a partnership agreement with Oxford Flow Ltd., Oxford (UK), and acquired a stake in the company. In January 2021 , GF Piping Systems take possession of FGS Brazil Industries which performs for the local gas and water distribution market and other industrial segments. The acquisition gives GF Piping Systems a unique platform for further growth in South America and Brazil .

Key Players

The major players in the market are WL Plastics., Future Pipes Industries., AGRU., GF Piping System, Advanced Drainage System., Blue Diamonds Industries, Vesbo Piping Systems., United Poly System., JM Eagle, Pars Ethylene Kish, and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Polyolefin Pipes Market On the basis of Type, Application, End-User, and Geography.

Polyolefin Pipes Market, By Type

Polypropylene Pipes (PP)



Polyethylene Pipes (PE)



Plastomer

Polyolefin Pipes Market, By Application

Power and Communication



Waste Water Drainage



Irrigation



Others

Polyolefin Pipes Market, By End-User

Agriculture



Industrial



Others

Polyolefin Pipes Market by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico





Europe





Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

SOURCE Verified Market Research