Polymer Processing Aid Market Size to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

RAIPUR, India, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Polymer Processing Aid Market by Polymer Type (Polyethylene {HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE, and Others}, Polypropylene, and Others), by Application Type (Blown Film & Cast Film, Extrusion & Molding, Pipes & Tubes, Fibers & Raffia, Wires & Cables, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This report, from Stratview Research, studies the polymer processing aid market over the trend period of 2015 to 2020 and the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. The report segments and analyzes the market in the most detailed manner to provide a panoramic view of the market. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of the low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Polymer Processing Aid (PPA) Market: Highlights

Plastic additives, such as plasticizers, flame retardants, impact modifiers, processing aids, stabilizers, antioxidants, and antimicrobials, have been used for decades to enhance the properties of plastics and plastic products. Plastic additives' demand usually moves parallelly with the plastics' demand, the latter is dependent on the growth trajectory of major end-use industries.

Polymer Processing Aid (PPA) is mainly used in improving melt processability or improving the handling of polymers with high-molecular weight. They are used in the production and processing of different polymers. PPA can be beneficial in several ways such as reducing die build-up, offering thermal stability, lowering melt viscosity, reducing gel formation, reducing interfacial instability, and usage in high viscosity.

The demand for plastics has incessantly been increasing for a wide range of applications by replacing metals in some cases. In industries, such as automotive, the ever growing need to attain fuel efficiency drives the usage of lightweight materials such as composites and plastics. In the consumer goods and packaging industries, polymers remain the materials of choice.

Steady demand from the relatively unstirred packaging and consumer goods industries proved to be the boat that sailed PPA demand through the pandemic's waves. A sudden spike in demand for PP and PE masks, medical gowns, and other medical supplies proved to be another factor adding momentum to the market in 2020. The long-term outlook for the PPA market seems positive with favorable demand from across industries, pushing the demand to an estimated value of US$ 2.3 billion by 2026.

Based on the polymer type, polyethylene is expected to dominate the market in the coming five years, in terms of both value and volume. The growth is attributed to the rising employment of HDPE, LLDPE, and LDPE in the consumer goods, building & construction, and automotive industries. The polypropylene segment is projected to depict the highest growth during the forecast period, on account of the escalating demand from the packaging and healthcare industries.

Based on the application type, the blown film & cast film segment is likely to continue holding the throne during the forecast period. The growth is triggered by the rising use of polymer processing aid for manufacturing blown films & cast films to substantiate the mounting demand for quality films especially in China, Japan, India, and South Korea.

In terms of regions, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the largest market for polymer processing aid in the coming five years, driven by the escalating per capita use of plastics. China and India are likely to remain the thrust-bearers of the region. China has been quite resilient in exerting efforts to acquire PP self-sufficiency and to reduce dependency on PE imports, to establish and integrate indigenous polymer production value chain. North America and Europe are also expected to offer sizeable growth opportunities during the forecast period.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material manufacturers, PPA manufacturers, masterbatch makers, compounders, component manufacturers, and OEMs. Key players in the PPA market include Arkema S.A., Avient Corporation, Daikin Industries, Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Solvay S.A., The Chemours Company, The 3M Company, Tosaf Group, and Wells Plastics Ltd. Mergers & acquisitions, application development, and development of innovative products are some of the key strategies adopted by the major players in oton a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the global polymer processing aid market and has segmented the market in three ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the three ways in which the market is segmented:

Polymer Processing Aid Market, by Polymer Type

Polyethylene ( Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW) Sub-Type Analysis: HDPE, LLDPE, LDPE, and Others

Polypropylene (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polymer Processing Aid Market, by Application Type

Blown Film & Cast Film (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Extrusion & Molding (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Pipes & Tubes (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Fibers & Raffia (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Wires & Cables (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Polymer Processing Aid Market, by Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , the UK, Italy , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , India , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America , the Middle East , and Others)

