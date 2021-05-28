Polymer Nanomembrane Market worth $1,103 million by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Polymer Nanomembrane Market by Type (PAN, PE, PVC, Polyamide, PP, PC, PTFE), End-Use Industry (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Chemical, Electronics, Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Pharmaceutical & Biomedical) & Region - Trends and Forecasts Up to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size is estimated to be USD 637 million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1,103 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.6% between 2021 and 2026.

The water & wastewater treatment industry is the largest end user of polymer nanomembrane. Nanomembranes are utilized as nanofiltration, nanofiber, and other membranes for various end-use applications. Nanofiltration membranes have pores sizes in the range of 1nm to 300nm and are suitable for rejecting multivalent salts, natural organic matters (NOM), and other suspended solids. Unlike reverse osmosis, which blocks all solutes, nanofiltration (NF) membrane selectively allows monovalent ions to pass through. Nanofiltration membrane operates under lower pressure and is utilized in various process solutions such as water purification, desalination, separation, whey demineralization & concentration, and others. For the electronics industry nanomembrane are used in separating trace amounts of salts and other dissolved solutes from already treated water to produce ultrapure water. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, nanomembrane is also used in the production of facemasks, protective apparel, and others.

By end use industry, Water & Wastewater treatment account for the largest share of Polymer Nanomembrane market

The growth in water & wastewater treatment is attributed to growing health awareness about the consumption of clean drinking water. In addition to this, increasing water scarcity and growing government investment in the water treatment industry, along with growing urbanization, have boosted the demand for point-of-use water filtration systems. This is fuelling the demand for polymer nanomembrane. Nanomembrane is available as filtration membrane for water & wastewater treatment industry. Nanofiltration membranes are available in tubular, spiral, or flat configurations. They have lower discharge volumes than reverse osmosis, reduce heavy metal, salt, nitrate and sulfate content, soften hard water, and disinfect potable water.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) account for the largest share of the Polymer Nanomembrane market by type

Polyacrylonitrile membranes are prepared with the support of a hydroxylamine-induced phase inversion process. The obtained polyacrylonitrile membrane displays high flux along with the required separation efficiency for various oil-in-water emulsions. Polyacrylonitrile membrane shows superior antifouling property and recyclability due to its ultralow oil adhesion property. Hence, it is highly utilized for emulsified oil/water separation.

North America accounted for the largest share in the global Polymer Nanomembrane market

North America accounted for the largest share of the polymer nanomembrane market in 2020, followed by Europe and APAC. Polymer nanomembrane is in high demand in this region due to growing urbanization, aging water treatment utilities, faster adoption of newer technologies, and declining freshwater resources. The stringent environmental regulations in this region regulate the discharge of pollutants in water channels and quality standards for surface water. Under the Clean Water Act (CWA), the EPA has implemented pollution control norms for various industries that include setting wastewater standards and water quality standards for all contaminants in surface water. The US is the largest polymer nanomembrane market in the world. The country is a developed market focused on newer application of membranes such as polymer nanomembrane in chemical, food & beverage, pharmaceutical & biomedical, oil & gas, and water & wastewater. The country offers a favorable business environment with a strong infrastructure, supportive government policies, and a growing demand for sustainable water management solutions.

The leading players in the Polymer Nanomembrane market are Dupont De Nemours, Inc., (US), Nitto Denko Corporation- Hydranautics (US), Koch Separation Solutions (US), MICRODYN-NADIR GMBH (Germany), Pall Corporation (US), Synder Filtration, Inc. (US), Alfa Laval AB (Sweden), Pentair - X-Flow (The Netherlands), Toray Industries, Inc. (Japan) and Sumitomo Electric Fine Polymer, Inc (Japan).

