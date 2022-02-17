Polymer Nanocomposites Market is Expected to Grow more than 21% During 2021-2026

- Polymer Nanocomposites market is expected to grow at a CAGR of >21 % during 2021-2026, reports Stratview Research.

RAIPUR, India, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research, a leading market research firm has launched a report on the Polymer Nanocomposites Market which provides an in-depth analysis of the market dynamics, current and emerging trends, industry forecast, and competitive landscape.

How is the Report Helpful?

The report has a very high utility for the key decision-makers and strategists in terms of accurate market insights, future growth opportunities, and key success factors.

Most importantly, the report analyses the possible impact of COVID-19 on the market dynamics which offers cushioning against the uncertain business environment and helps in streamlining the resources and investment decisions in a fruitful manner.

What are the Top Market Drivers?

According to the report, the Polymer Nanocomposites market is driven by a host of factors, some of which are noted below:

Increasing demand for lightweight vehicles.

Growing research and development activities in the field of nanotechnology.

Rise in product demand in the global packaging and automotive industries.

The report also includes growth rate estimates based upon the intensity of drivers and constraints and provides the users with several graphical illustrations of the key insights.

Polymer Nanocomposites Market Segmentation:

Stratview Research has segmented the market in the following 4 ways which fulfill the market data needs of multiple stakeholders across the industry value chain.

Polymer Type (Epoxy Resin, Polyamide, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others)

(Epoxy Resin, Polyamide, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, and Others) Nanomaterials Type (Nanoclays, Carbon Nanotubes, Nanofibers, Nano-oxides, and Others)

(Nanoclays, Carbon Nanotubes, Nanofibers, Nano-oxides, and Others) End-User Industry Type (Automotive & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Biomedical, Paints & Coatings, and Others)

(Automotive & Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Packaging, Biomedical, Paints & Coatings, and Others) Region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and Rest of the World)

Polymer Nanocomposites Market Insights

Market Trends by Polymer Type:

Based on the polymer type, the polymer nanocomposites market is segmented as epoxy resin, polyamide, polyethylene, polypropylene, and others.

Epoxy resin-based nanocomposites are estimated to witness a significant growth rate in the market owing to their utilization in electrical & electronics sector for various applications including ESD coatings, resistive inks, conductive primers, etc.

On the other hand, polyamide is anticipated to hold the largest share of the market and continue being the dominant segment during the forecast period.

Market Trends by Nanomaterials Type:

Based on the nanomaterials type, the polymer nanocomposites market is segmented as nanoclays, carbon nanotubes, nanofibers, nano-oxides, and others.

Nanoclays held the largest share of the market in 2020, and is anticipated to continue the same during the forecast period owing to its extensive usage in the food & beverages packaging industry as it offers good resistive features over other materials.

Further, carbon nanotubes are also projected to hold significant amount of share in the market during the forecast period.

Market Trends by End-User Industry Type:

Based on the end-user industry type, the market is segmented as automotive & aerospace, electrical & electronics, packaging, biomedical, paints & coatings, and others.

Automotive & aerospace is estimated to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period owing to increasing usage of product in automotive parts such as connectors & fuel line parts, structural parts, and bumpers.

Moreover, biomedical sector also finds various applications for the product including drug delivery, dental application, tissue engineering, bone replacement, etc.

Which region offers the best opportunity and growth?

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the market owing to its large investments in the field of nanotechnology. Factors, such as growing product demand from the packaging sector and increasing demand for nanomaterials are expected to fuel the regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth rate in the market owing to increasing nanomaterial-based product demand in countries such as South Korea and Japan, boosting the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Europe is also expected to offer substantial growth opportunities during the forecast period.

COVID-19 Impact on the Polymer Nanocomposites Market

COVID-19 has put an instant halt to many industries across the globe. Lockdown norms in several countries have swiftly affected the global economy by affecting the supply chain, production, and demand in the market. Both direct, as well as indirect impacts of the pandemic, have been incorporated in this report.

Who are the Top Market Players?

After a thorough analysis of the market, the experts have listed few key players and discussed company profiles of below-given players -

Arkema

Evonik Industries

Hybrid Plastics, Inc.

Mineral Technology, Inc.

Nanocyl SA

Nanophase Technologies Corporation

Nylon Corporation of America, Inc.

RTP Company

The 3M Company

Company Unitika Ltd.

What deliverables will you get in this report?

In-depth analysis of the Polymer Nanocomposites Market.

Detailed market segmentation.

Competitive-landscape analysis.

Historical, present, and future market size analysis.

Industry trends, technologies, and advancements.

Growth and operation strategies adopted by key players.

Potential segments/regions offering promising growth.

Geographical presence of the key players.

About us –

Stratview Research is a global market research firm that offers reliable market reports, market entry strategies, strategic growth consulting, and more. The market experts compile high-quality market information to help users obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments. Stratview Research also offers customisation of the reports. Reach out to the analysts to customize the given report according to your priority/requirement.

Stratview Research has also launched 'Composights', an online portal that offers free thought leadership reports, whitepapers, market report synopsis, and much more for Composites and allied industries, worth US$ 20,000 every year.

