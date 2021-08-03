Polymer Defoamers to Remain Highly Sought-after, accounting for 1/3rd of Global Defoamer Sales through 2031: Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights (FMI) presents in-depth analysis of defoamers market. It identifies hidden opportunities across segments in terms of product, medium of dispersion, and application and forecasts the sales of polymer-type defoamers to remain high through 2031, followed by aqueous defoamers.

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Increasing demand for resources for clean water in various end-use industries such as textile, construction, pulp and paper, and others is bolstering defoamers market growth. As per a recent market analysis by ESOMAR-certified consulting firm Future Market Insights (FMI), the defoamers market is expected to reach US$ 2.1 Bn in 2021.

Cost-effectiveness and reusability of defoamers are chief factors driving applications across diverse industries. Driven by these trends, the market valuation is anticipated to reach US$ 1.9 Bn by 2031, expanding at a steady 4% CAGR.

Sales prospects were however dampened by the onset of the coronavirus outbreak. However, with resumptions in operations of various end-use industries, recovery of the defoamers sales is on cards, with the market expanding at 3.4% CAGR in terms of volume.

Besides this, application in paints and coatings, water and wastewater treatment, and the cosmetics industries is anticipated to propel sales in the coming years. Research and development activities aimed at product advancements will further encourage applications of defoamers.

As environmental concerns are on a rise, several government bodies have issues stringent rules to prevent water contamination in natural resources. To adhere to such stringent regulations, manufactures are focusing on product development to improve sales.

FMI's regional analysis projects high growth trends in the defoamers market in the U.S. Growth can be attributed to the increasing consumption of defoamers in the pulp and paper industries, which will account for maximum sales in the country.

"Increasing applications of defoamers in various end-use industries such as chemical, cosmetic, paper, and pulp will continue augmenting the market growth. Keeping stringent environment conservations in mind, product innovations will gain high significance among key players in the market," says the FMI analyst.

Request a report sample with 318 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-3106

Key Takeaways:

Based on product, polymer type defoamers will dominate the market due to cost-effectiveness and labor benefits.

Paints and coatings segment is anticipated to record a significant uptick in applications of defoamers.

Increasing stringency of emission control restrictions will boost demand for aqueous defoamers in the upcoming years.

The U.S. is anticipated to dominate the market, accounting for 81.4% of the North America market share.

market share. China will exhibit high growth in the defoamers market driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as paints and coating and paper industry. Consistent expansion of these industries also will place China as a dominant market, accounting for half of sales in East Asia .

will exhibit high growth in the defoamers market driven by increasing demand from end-use industries such as paints and coating and paper industry. Consistent expansion of these industries also will place as a dominant market, accounting for half of sales in . Germany will emerge as a highly lucrative market within Europe , surpassing a valuation of US$ 109 Mn by 2031.

Prominent Drivers:

High demand from end-use industries including cosmetic, haircare, paper, and paint & coatings will boost sales in the market.

Strict government regulations regarding water contamination will propel sales of defoamers in the market.

Research and development associated with product innovations supporting end-user requirements will augment market growth.

Discover more about Defoamers Market with figures and data tables, along with the table of contents. Ask an Analyst@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-3106

Competitive Landscape

Key players operating in the defoamers market are focusing on new product launches that are aligned with industry-specific needs. Inorganic strategies including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations are further improving expansion prospects for players in the market. For instance:

In January 2021 , Evonik launched TEGO Foamex 812, a new type of defoamers particularly developed for wood coating formulations, adding to its vast product portfolio.

, Evonik launched TEGO Foamex 812, a new type of defoamers particularly developed for wood coating formulations, adding to its vast product portfolio. In February 2021 , BYK launched two defoamer additives called BYK-329 and BYK-092, aimed to promote solvent-borne and solvent-free systems.

Leading players operating in Defoamers Market profiled by FMI include:

BASF SE

Dow Chemical Company

Evonik Industries

Kemira Oyj

Buckman

Air Products & Chemicals Inc

Accepta

Ecolab Inc. (Nalco)

Ashland Inc

Synalloy Chemicals

Blackburn Chemicals Limited

Elementis PLC

Bluestar Silicones France SA

Clariant Chemicals Company

KCC Basildon

Royal DSM N.V

Shin-Etsu

ADEKA Corporation

Wacker Chemie AG

Tiny ChemPro

Elkem Silicones ASA

Teijin Ltd

More Insights on FMI's Defoamers Market

The latest market study on the defoamers market by Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation for the forecast period of 2021-2031. In order to gain a better perspective of the global defoamer market potential, its growth, trends, and opportunities, the market is segmented on the basis of:

Product:

Powder

Silicone Defoamers

Oil Defoamers

Emulsion Defoamers

Polymer Defoamers

Medium of Dispersion:

Aqueous Systems

Non-Aqueous/ Solvent

Application:

Chemical Formulation

Textiles

Construction Materials (cement, mortar, grouts, etc.)

Paints & Coatings

Pulp & Paper

Food Processing

Pharmaceuticals

Household & Personal Care

Water and Wastewater treatment

Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Contact Sales for Further Assistance in Purchasing this Report@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/3106

Key Questions Covered in Defoamers Market Report

The report offers detailed insights into defoamers market demand outlook for 2021-2031

The market study also highlights projected sales growth for defoamers market between 2021 and 2031

Defoamers market survey identifies key growth drivers, restraints, and other forces impacting prevailing trends and evaluation of current market size and forecast and technological advancements within the industry

Defoamers market share analysis of the key companies within the industry and coverage of strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and others

Explore FMI's Extensive Coverage on Chemicals & Materials Market Insights Domain

Construction Aggregates Market: The global Construction Aggregates Market report by FMI gives an in-depth insight on the future expansion prospects, trends and challenges that market is likely to face in the upcoming decade. Key statistics regarding key segments have been presented across prominent geographies, along with a detailed assessment of the market's competitive landscape.

Phosphates Market: Future Market Insights gives a detailed segmentation on the global Phosphates Market with upcoming market trends, challenges and future growth dynamics across key geographies and prominent segments. The report provides a holistic approach, mapping the competitive landscape with detailed analysis on established players, new entrants, and opportunities likely to prevail across the 2021-2031 decade.

Micro Printing Market: The micro printing's market study published by FMI offers a comprehensive analysis and focused views on major trends expected to provide shape to future growth prospects. The report provides detailed analysis of the significant drivers, trends, challenges and opportunities prevailing for the forthcoming decade across key geographies along with competitive landscape of the upcoming decade.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights (FMI) is a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, serving clients in over 150 countries. FMI is headquartered in Dubai, and has delivery centers in the UK, U.S. and India. FMI's latest market research reports and industry analysis help businesses navigate challenges and make critical decisions with confidence and clarity amidst breakneck competition. Our customized and syndicated market research reports deliver actionable insights that drive sustainable growth. A team of expert-led analysts at FMI continuously tracks emerging trends and events in a broad range of industries to ensure that our clients prepare for the evolving needs of their consumers.

Contact:

Abhishek Budholiya

Future Market Insights,

1602-6 Jumeirah Bay X2 Tower,

Plot No: JLT-PH2-X2A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Dubai,

United Arab Emirates

T: + 44 (0) 20 7692 8790

D: +44 (0) 20 3287 4268

T: +1-347-918-3531

F: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

For Media Enquiries: press@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: Future Market Insights

LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube

Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/defoamers-market

Press Release Source: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/press-release/defoamers-market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Future Market Insights