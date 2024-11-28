Polymatech Electronics Partners with South Wales SME 'SimplyRFMW' to Advance 5G and 6G RF Power Amplifier Designs

LINCOLN, England, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Polymatech Electronics, a global pioneer in semiconductor chip manufacturing headquartered in Chennai, India, has announced a strategic partnership with SimplyRFMW Limited, a South Wales-based SME renowned for its expertise in RF and microwave engineering. This collaboration aims to accelerate the development of cutting-edge RF power amplifiers for 5G and 6G infrastructure, a critical component in next-generation wireless communication systems.

SimplyRFMW, based in Cardiff, was founded by leading academics and industry experts in RF and microwave engineering. Its diverse workforce combines national and international talent to create advanced solutions in this specialised field. The company is renowned for leveraging its deep expertise to design next-generation components critical to wireless communications and other RF applications.

Polymatech Electronics, based in Chennai, is India's first semiconductor chip manufacturer that specialises in PC-centric to the new data-centric world. Polymatech is expanding its product offerings to provide end-to-end solutions, scaling from edge computing to 6G network, cloud, and the emerging fields of AI and autonomous driving. Polymatech is developing new semiconductor technologies, products, and smart solutions that span across a global spectrum of connected markets.

This proposed partnership will initially focus on the research and development of integrated RF components using international semiconductor foundries, after which they will be processed commercially in their California Unit - Nisene Technology Group and Polymatech's advanced packaging capabilities. Key areas of collaboration include designing low-phase-noise RF amplifiers for 5G and 6G infrastructure and exploring the application of Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology in extreme environments, such as space and defence systems.

"SIMPLYRFMW has undertaken the task of developing integrated components for future 5G and 6G infrastructure, using international semiconductor foundries and Polymatech's expertise in advanced electronics packaging. We are currently prioritising the preliminary stages of research and development with a strict focus on 5G and 6G applications," said Dr. Chaudhry, Sr Scientist at SimplyRFMW.

Dr. Quaglia, Scientist, SimplyRFMW, emphasised, "Through this proposed collaboration, we seek to purposefully utilise RF power amplifier design capabilities to enhance the product portfolio of Polymatech Electronics. In doing so, we will help establish relationships between Polymatech and South Wales universities and institutions."

Eswara Rao Nandam, CEO & MD of Polymatech Electronics Limited, remarked, "This partnership represents a key step towards Polymatech's vision for Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India). By addressing extreme-temperature requirements for defence and space applications, we aim to deliver robust chips that meet the highest standards of reliability and performance."

Vishaal Nandam, Executive Director of Polymatech Electronics, highlighted, "With the integration of RF technology, Polymatech is taking a pioneering step toward advancing GaN-based dies and HTCC substrates for geostationary satellites. GaN's robustness is already proven in our products, and now, we are targeting its application in space environments. By addressing the challenges of space radiation—galactic cosmic rays, solar energy particles, and trapped particles—we aim to enhance satellite reliability and open new avenues for both scientific exploration and commercial satellite communication."

This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies. By combining their expertise, Polymatech and SimplyRFMW aim to deliver next-generation solutions that will redefine the landscape of global connectivity and further innovation in telecommunications and defence technologies.

About Polymatech Electronics:

Polymatech Electronics is a multinational manufacturer of multi-wafer semiconductor chips and advanced RF electronic systems and components, specializing in compound semiconductor technologies. Polymatech plays a key role in this critical industrial sector that is at the heart of our digital world, from phones to data centers, mobility, net-zero applications, healthcare, robotics and AI. Polymatech has manufacturing facilities in India, the United States and Bahrain.

Media contact:

About SimplyRFMW LIMITED:

SimplyRFMW Limited is a research-based organisation specialising in the development of cutting-edge RF and microwave power amplifier solutions. The company was founded by industry experts with extensive experience in research and development, particularly in RF and microwave engineering.

Dr. Chaudhry, Co-founders, earned his PhD from Cardiff University and brings over 25 years of expertise in designing RF and microwave power amplifiers for telecom applications. His diverse background includes specialties such as RF packaging, thermal management, test methodology, reliability testing, and validation techniques. He has held senior roles at global companies including Nokia, Panasonic, NXP, and Ampleon, underscoring his comprehensive industry experience.

Dr. Quaglia, Co-founder, received his PhD from Politecnico di Torino in Italy. Since 2015, he has been a key leader at the Centre of High Frequency Engineering at Cardiff University, a globally recognized research institution. With 15 years of experience in power amplifier (PA) design, his work focuses on integrated solutions and efficiency enhancement techniques.

Leveraging the founders' combined expertise, SimplyRFMW Limited is well-positioned to provide cutting-edge solutions and exceptional service in the RF and microwave market.

