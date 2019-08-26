Polyisoprene Latex Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of ~8.1% Between 2019 and 2029 - PMR

The global Polyisoprene Latex market was valued to be ~US$ 74.5 Mn in 2014, and is expected to embark upon ~US$ 105.5 Mn by the end of 2019. The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~8.1% between 2019 and 2029, and is estimated to reach a global value of around US$ 231 Mn by the end of 2029.

The global Polyisoprene Latex report estimates key macroeconomics and forecast factors that are projected to drive the growth of the market. The report analyzes factors that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period as well as the restraints that are anticipated to affect the global market. The report on the Polyisoprene Latex market also discusses potential opportunities and latest trends in the global market across the value chain.

Get PDF Brochure for Research Insights at: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/30010

Europe & South East Asia to be the Prominent Regions in the Global Polyisoprene Latex Market

The growth of East and South Asia isoprene rubber markets is projected by emerging economies in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia and Malaysia. East Asia has been accounted as the leading region in the global Polyisoprene Latex market in terms of overall consumption as well as the production hub. Growing healthcare industry and increasing concerns about the safety in the industry are the key drivers for the growth of the demand for polyisoprene latex from medical end use. China led the East Asia isoprene rubber market, with a large share in terms of both value and volume. In Terms of end use, Europe also poses as a significant market which has been estimated to account over 20% of the overall market and has been ranked as the 2nd major market following East and South Asia.

Increasing industrial developments in the regions along with the increasing per capita healthcare spending amongst the population in East Asia, is expected to push the growth in demand for polyisoprene latex form various applications including medical gloves, condoms, catheters, medical balloons, and adhesives amongst others. Growing awareness about the advantages of using polyisoprene latex products is expected to support strong growth in the region.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Ask here: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/30010

Medical Gloves to Consume Major share of the Overall demand of Polyisoprene Latex

On the basis of end use of polyisoprene latex market, the medical segment is expected to hold leading value shares of the global polyisoprene latex market. Which can be attributed to the increasing consumption of polyisoprene latex in various products manufacturing for medical applications.

By application, the medical gloves segment of polyisoprene latex market is projected to hold a majority share in the global polyisoprene latex market. Growing acceptance of polyisoprene latex in various applications in the medical industry due to its favorable properties and safety features has been observed across the geographies. Increasing cases of allergies by use of natural rubber latex products is pushing its replacement by polyisoprene latex products in healthcare industry. Condom application is projected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to increasing demand for polyisoprene latex condoms across the geographies.

Request For Full Report Access: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/30010

Key Players in the Global Polyisoprene Latex Market

Kraton Corporation, JSR Corporation, Linshi Chemicals, Bangkok Synthetics Co., Ltd., Kent Elastomer, The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, SIBUR, Royal Dutch Shell PLC, Medline Industries, Inc., and Ansell Limited, among others have been identified as the key players of global polyisoprene latex market.

Browse Research Release at @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/polyisoprene-latex-market.asp

Browse More: Chemicals and Nanomaterials Research Reports

Popular Research Reports by PMR:

Phenolic Resins Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/phenolic-resins-market.asp

Dimer Acid Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/dimer-acid-market.asp

Polysulfide Sealants Market: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/polysulfide-sealants-market.asp

Persistence Market Research Overview:

Persistence Market Research (PMR) is a third-platform research firm. Our research model is a unique collaboration of data analytics and market research methodology to help businesses achieve optimal performance.

To support companies in overcoming complex business challenges, we follow a multi-disciplinary approach. At PMR, we unite various data streams from multi-dimensional sources. By deploying real-time data collection, big data, and customer experience analytics, we deliver business intelligence for organizations of all sizes.

Contact

Rohit Bhisey

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Web Site: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661339/Persistence_Market_Research.jpg

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.