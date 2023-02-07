Polyisobutylene Market To Reach USD 2,980.6 Million by 2030, Says P&S Intelligence

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The total size of the polyisobutylene market was USD 1,995.3 million in 2022, and it will propel at a rate of 5.1% in the years to come, to reach USD 2,980.6 million by 2030, according to P&S Intelligence.

Sales of Polyisobutylene with High Molecular Weight Were Highest

The high molecular weight category dominates the industry with about 65% of the revenue, and its sale will grow by more than 5%.

High-molecular-weight PIB acts as a strong barrier against water vapor and provides adhesion to varied surfaces, electrical resistance, and, low-temperature flexibility.

This variant is employed in a diversity of products, including lubricants, fuel, and additives; sealants for cloistering roofing membranes and glass, chewing gum adhesives, and stretch films.

Lubricant Additive Producers Account for Highest PIB Consumption

The application segment of the market is dominated by the lubricant additives division, which contributed about USD 1.2 billion to the market players in 2022. PIB is consumed during the production of tackifiers, to offer lubricants stringiness, anti-mist qualities, tack, and adherence.

Moreover, temperature resistance, shear stability, lubricity, and deposit formation are all improved by PIB, thereby increasing the life of the oil and the engine.

Additionally, lubricant additives made from polyisobutylene are used to make oil more or less viscous, which is important for refining the functionality of the oil used in automotive and industrial applications.

Increasing Requirement for Tubeless Tires in Automotive Sector

As they can retain air for longer durations, tubeless tires have become widely popular over the traditional tires with tubes. Tires without tubes do not puncture and deflate easily and let automobiles move even if the pressure inside them is lower than standard.

As these tires are made from PIB, for air permeability, the need for a lower rate of air pressure decreases drives PIB consumption among automotive tire manufacturers as well as vehicle owners.

China Offers Best Investment Prospects to PIB Suppliers in APAC

China dominated the APAC industry in the past with an about 70% share, and it will grow at a considerable rate, of around 6%, in the years to come. The initiatives of the government for infrastructure development will support economic expansion and the automotive, cosmetics, and construction sectors.

Hence, the demand for this chemical for the manufacturing of hosepipes, window stripes, and gaskets will continue to rise, as PIB offers these automotive components thermal stability, higher flexibility, oxidation resistance, and enhanced permeability.

Though these are not lasting prospects, the industrial sector will continue to witness significant expansion, thus positively influencing the consumption of polyisobutylene in China.

