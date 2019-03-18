Polyimide Film Market Worth 2.45 Billion USD by 2022 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, March 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new research report "Polyimide Film Market by Application (Flexible Printed Circuit, Specialty Fabricated Product, Pressure Sensitive Tape, Wire & Cable, Motor/Generator), End-Use Industry (Electronics, Aerospace, Automotive, Labeling) - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the Polyimide Film Market is estimated at USD 1.52 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 2.45 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 10.0% from 2017 to 2022. Increased demand from the consumer electronics industry, growing automotive industry, and superior thermal and mechanical properties of polyimide films in comparison to other polymers are the key factors driving the growth of the Polyimide Films Market.

Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=205319946

Browse in-depth TOC on "Polyimide Films Market"

171 – Tables

43 – Figures

197 – Pages

Flexible printed circuits is the leading application segment of the Polyimide Films Market

Based on application, the flexible printed circuits segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Flexible printed circuits are widely used in various industries, major ones being automotive and electronics. Polyimide films are the most preferred insulating material in flexible printed circuits as the aid in reducing the size of electronic devices and improving their functionality.

Electronics is projected to be fastest-growing end-use industry segment of the Polyimide Films Market

Based on end-use industry, the electronics segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2023. Polyimide films provide excellent electrical insulation properties under harsh conditions, such as high-temperature ranges and exposure to aggressive chemicals. They also offer excellent chemical and temperature resistance and design flexibility for component manufacturers and equipment designers. Hence, the electronics industry is the largest consumer of polyimide films globally.

Request Sample Pages:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=205319946

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing regional segment of the olyimide films market

The Polyimide Films Market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are key countries contributing to the high demand for polyimide films in this region. Innovation, price deflation, and rising household incomes, especially in emerging Asian markets, have resulted in the high demand for consumer electronic products, thereby contributing to the growth of the Polyimide Films Market in this region.

Some of the key players in the market include E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company (US), SKC Kolon PI Inc. (South Korea), Toray Industries Inc. (Japan), Kaneka Corporation (Japan), Ube Industries (Japan), Taimide Tech. Inc. (Taiwan), Arakawa Chemicals Industries Inc. (Japan), Shinmax Technology Ltd. (Taiwan), and FLEXcon Company, Inc. (US).

Speak to our Expert Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=205319946

Browse Adjacent Markets: Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting



Related Reports:

Greenhouse Film Market by Resin Type (Low Density Polyethylene, Linear Low Density Polyethylene, Ethylene Vinyl Acetate), Thickness (80<200 microns, 200 microns, >200 microns), Width Type (4.5M, 5.5 M, 7M, 9M), and Region - Global Forecast to 2021

High Performance Film Market by Material (Polyester, EVA, Polyolefin, Others), by Type (Barrier, Safety & Security, Others) by Application (Automotive, Aerospace, Electrical & electronics, Packaging, Construction), by Region - Global Trends & Forecast to 2020

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies' revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model – GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "Knowledge Store" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Shelly Singh

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Research Insight: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/ResearchInsight/polyimide-film-market.asp

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com

SOURCE MarketsandMarkets