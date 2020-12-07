Polygon continues to grow with the acquisition of RecoSan GmbH in Germany

STOCKHOLM, Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire RecoSan GmbH ("RecoSan")in Germany. RecoSan is a complete property damage restoration company, with a focus on fire damage restoration. The acquisition will add 120 employees and a turnover of around 16 MEUR.

Polygon is happy to announce a new member to the Polygon group. RecoSan offers a full range of property damage restoration services, with focus on fire damage restoration and has a very good quality perception in the market. The company is headquartered in Kamp-Lintfort with additional units in Rheinberg, Potsdam, Köln, Bönen, Berlin and Aurich. One of the units is handling major and complex claims.

"The merge with RecoSan is a good strategic and cultural fit. We are coming from a similar cultural background with a service driven attitude, a high quality focus and a local entrepreneurial approach. We are happy to be able to offer even better services together with our new colleagues," says Andreas Weber, Country President of POLYGONVATRO in Germany.

The acquisition will expand Polygon's local footprint and volume in the region and give POLYGONVATRO access to RecoSan's competent and experienced workforce.

"I'm very pleased that we are continuing on our path to add high-quality companies and people to our organisation. The acquisition of RecoSan will further consolidate our position as the clear market leader in Germany, not only by size but also in terms of number of depots and national coverage. I'm very happy to welcome a new member to our family," says Axel Gränitz President & CEO of Polygon Group.

RecoSan was founded in 1999 in Velbert by its current Managing Director Jörg Böttger.

"We are very excited to become part of Polygon Group. POLYGONVATRO is by far regarded as the leading property restoration company in Europe, with endless possibilities, especially within the major and complex claims services and we look forward to taking the next step in our development together," says Jörg Böttger.

The acquisition is subject to approval from the German competition authorities and expected to be consolidated in Polygon during the first quarter of 2021.

