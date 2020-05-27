Polygon Acquires Hydrotech and Aretech in France

STOCKHOLM, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon has signed an agreement to acquire the shares of the two companies Hydrotech and Aretech.

Both Hydrotech and Aretech are major players in the Rhône-Alpes and Auvergne region, respectively for Leak Detection and Major and Complex Claims. The acquisitions will add 55 employees to the French organization and a turnover of around 5 MEUR.

"I'm really pleased that we are continuing on our strategic path to be number 1 or number 2 in each country of operation. This acquisition goes well in line with that strategy; we will strengthen our market position significantly in France", says Axel Gränitz CEO & President of Polygon Group.

"These two additional acquisitions will consolidate our geographic exposure and increase our market share within Leak detection. After the successful integration of Groupe Bretagne Assèchement, this new step forward will strengthen POLYGON France even further, and confirm our strategy of becoming a key player in our core services", says Julien Meyniel Country President in Polygon France.

"Together with Polygon we will be able to create mutual commercial benefits where Hydrotech and Aretech could establish stronger relationships with insurers, service platforms and national networks of independent experts," says Pierre Blanchard, owner and founder of Hydrotech and Aretech.

