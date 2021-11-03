Polygon acquires BM Fuktteknik AB in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- 1st of November 2021, Polygon Sweden AB acquired BM Fuktteknik AB. The company provides services within dehumidification as well as consultancy services in connection with water related damages, a perfect fit into the core of Swedish operations which are Water Damage Restoration and Temporary Climate Solutions services.

BM Fuktteknik operates in Skåne, the third largest metropolitan area of Sweden and was founded by Mikael Wolf at the turn of the millennium. The company has a strong position in its local market, employees with long experience from the industry and great capacity in dehumidification. This applies not least to temporary dehumidification and heating of new production, which is an area where development is moving very fast towards a more moisture-proof way of building.

"We continue our growth story and I'm happy to announce our first acquisition under our new owner AEA. Please welcome BM Fuktteknik to the Polygon family" says Axel Gränitz, President and CEO Polygon Group.

The acquisition means that Polygon's customer base in the region will be expanded. At the same time, by being part of Polygon, BM Fuktteknik gets access to a broader portfolio of services, such as air tightness testing and other consulting services.

Mikael Wolf will remain as CEO for the time required to ensure a smooth integration in Polygon.

"I am very pleased to be a part of Polygon. Our common visions of being able to deliver high-quality services in the industry of moisture and climate management are completely in line with each other. It is very beneficial for us to take part in all the specialized knowledge Polygon possesses." says Mikael Wolf, Managing Director of BM Fuktteknik AB.

"I am particularly pleased that BM Fuktteknik chooses to join Polygon as they possess a unique competence and position in the market for moisture services in Skåne. We wish BM Fuktteknik, its employees and customers welcome to Polygon, Europe's largest, leading player in property damage control," says Thomas Perman, Country President of Polygon Sweden.

