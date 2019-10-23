Polygon AB (publ) - Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2019

LUND, Sweden, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

THIRD QUARTER 2019

Sales grew 9.4% to EUR 173.0 million , organic growth amounted to 0.8% and acquired growth contributed 8.8%. Organic growth was good given that the third quarter last year was exceptionally strong at 11.9%.

, organic growth amounted to 0.8% and acquired growth contributed 8.8%. Organic growth was good given that the third quarter last year was exceptionally strong at 11.9%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 12.2 million , an increase of 19.3% compared to last year. Increased activities in both newly acquired and existing businesses contributed to this increase.

, an increase of 19.3% compared to last year. Increased activities in both newly acquired and existing businesses contributed to this increase. Operating profit amounted to EUR 10.5 million , an improvement of 29.5% compared to the preceding year.

, an improvement of 29.5% compared to the preceding year. In August, Polygon US acquired AMRestore, with annual sales of EUR 2.3 million .

. In September, Polygon Norway acquired the remaining shares of the former franchise company Haugesund AS, with annual sales of EUR 1.8 million .

JANUARY - SEPTEMBER 2019

Sales growth for the period was 8.2% and turnover amounted to EUR 490.7 million . Organic growth was 1.5% and acquired growth amounted to 6.7%.

. Organic growth was 1.5% and acquired growth amounted to 6.7%. Adjusted EBITA amounted to EUR 30.5 million , up 5.2% on the preceding year. This reflects a favourable activity level in most of the countries where Polygon operates.

, up 5.2% on the preceding year. This reflects a favourable activity level in most of the countries where Polygon operates. Operating profit for the period amounted to EUR 24.1 million , up 11.1% compared with last year.

, up 11.1% compared with last year. During the first three quarters of the year, Polygon made eight acquisitions, including Nettag in Switzerland (to be closed in the fourth quarter), with combined sales of approximately EUR 45 million .

Note: 2018 figures have not been restated for the implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. LTM figures include three quarters of IFRS 16 Leases and one quarter of the previous accounting principle.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 13.00 CET on 23rd of October 2019. For participation in investor´s call at 16.00 CET the same day, please see web page for detailed information.

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46-70-607-85-79

