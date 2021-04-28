STOCKHOLM, April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Polygon AB (publ) has today published its Annual Report for 2020 including Sustainability report. The Annual report is available at www.polygongroup.com.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Market Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8.00 CET on 29th of April 2021.

CONTACT:

For more information, please visit www.polygongroup.com or contact Martin Hamner, Chief Financial Officer, martin.hamner@polygongroup.com, +46 70 607 85 79

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/polygon/r/polygon-ab--publ--has-today-published-its-annual-report-for-2020,c3336237

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/5752/3336237/1409483.pdf Annual report 2020

SOURCE Polygon