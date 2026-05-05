Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester Market worth $310.9 million by 2031- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, The polyglycerol fatty acid ester (PGFE) market is projected to reach USD 310.9 million by 2031 from USD 251.9 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2026 to 2031.

Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester Market Size & Forecast

Market Size Available for Years: 2026–2031

2026–2031 2026 Market Size: USD 251.9 million

USD 251.9 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 310.9 million

USD 310.9 million CAGR (2026–2031): 4.3%

Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester Market Trends & Insights:

The polyglycerol fatty acid ester (PGFE) market is witnessing consistent growth, supported by its increasing use as an effective emulsifying agent across food, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical products. It helps enhance product consistency, shelf life, and formulation efficiency, while aligning with the rising demand for natural and eco-friendly ingredients.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of 32.3% in 2026.

By type, the mono-glyceryl glucoside segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 39.6% in 2026-2031.

By functionality, the emulsifiers & stabilizers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR.

By form, the liquid solutions segment is expected to dominate the market.

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The global polyglycerol fatty acid ester market has seen moderate growth in recent years, driven by rising demand for advanced, high-performance ingredients in food & beverage products and across the cosmetics & skincare industry. The market is expected to expand further as more consumers using creams, lotions, serums, and haircare products seek ingredients like polyglycerol fatty acid esters that deliver excellent conditioning & moisturizing benefits for the skin. Additionally, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, elasticity enhancement, and addressing skin sensitivities required in premium skincare products can be effectively addressed with advanced-oriented ingredients like polyglycerol fatty acid esters. Growing consumer preference for clean-label & bio-based ingredients, along with increased investments from global giants in R&D & formulation manufacturing, are expected to drive evolution in the market. These advancements are resulting in innovative, stable, compatible & multifunctional products, including polyglycerol fatty acid esters, offering significant benefits to consumers.

Low-PG esters (PG-3 to PG-5) are estimated to account for the highest share in the concentration segment.

In the PGFE market, concentration is the second most significant defining factor of the market structure, second only to application. The low-PG esters (PG-3 to PG-5 ) hold the greatest market share globally, essentially dominating this market segment. They are the most desirable grade among the PGFE blends for their combination of critical hydrophilic-lipophilic balance (HLB, or emulsification potential), optimized sensory response, and ubiquitous application use ranging from food emulsification and personal care to very mild surfactant systems. Moreover, the ability of low PG ester grades to be more efficiently and cost-effectively manufactured while maintaining even broader applicability with natural, clean label-based formulations continues to fuel the global incorporation of low PG ester grade PG-3 and PG-5 blends. The explosion of processed food formulators and cosmetic manufacturers seeking safe, multifunctional surfactants that are derived from plants further points to the significant market growth attributed to the PG-3 to PG-5 concentration range.

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Among sources, vegetable oil-based PGFEs are set to account for the leading market share.

The highest share among the sources of PGFE has been seen for the vegetable oil-based raw materials as they enjoy the major share globally. The major cause for vegetable oil-based esters to dominate the market is the abundant availability, renewability and low cost of vegetable oil raw materials such as palm oil, sunflower oil, and soybean oil on which the PGFE esters are primarily derived. Apart from their economics, they are the most preferred material due to their compatibility with the clean label and bio-based image, especially in food, personal care and cosmetic applications, where the natural origin image is a major factor influencing the consumer preference and also in view of rising regulatory support for more sustainable and plant-derived ingredients, together with increased consumer focus on natural and non-animal-derived ingredients. As the esters derived from sunflower, soybean and palm oil, for instance, have predictable fatty acid composition and exhibit good emulsification/stabilization properties, they have become the most dominant global source segment for PGFEs.

The polyglycerol fatty acid ester market accounted for the second-largest share.

The strong presence of the personal care & cosmetics industry in this region, coupled with high consumer demand for premium skin care products, is driving demand for this product. Other factors propelling the adoption of the product in Europe include the prevalence of numerous cosmetic companies and ingredient suppliers operating across most European countries, as well as growing demand for sustainable, bio-based, and clean-label ingredients. Increasing consumer migration toward potent skin care formulations that target hydration, anti-aging, and barrier repair is also contributing to greater adoption of this product in this region. Rigorous regulatory procedures for ensuring product safety and quality are expected to boost the adoption of new, high-performance ingredients such as this one in Europe.

Top Companies in the Polyglycerol Fatty Acid Ester Market

The report profiles key players such as Croda International Plc (UK), Clariant AG (Switzerland), Lonza Group AG (Switzerland), Sakamoto Yakuhin Kogyo Co., Ltd. (Japan), Taiyo Kagaku Co., Ltd. (Japan), Riken Vitamin Co., Ltd. (Japan), Palsgaard A/S (Denmark), Nisshin Oillio Group Ltd. (Japan), Gattefossé (France), Stéarinerie Dubois (France), Oleon NV (Belgium), Ataman Kimya A.Ş. (Turkey), Foodchem International Corporation (China), Guangzhou Cardlo Biotechnology Co., Ltd. (China), and Henan Chemsino Industry Co., Ltd. (China).

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