Polygiene: Partner Places Order for 55,000 Sets of Scrubs

STOCKHOLM, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- An initial order of scrubs will be treated with Polygiene biostatic stays fresh technology, that is active against both bacteria and virus.*

Production has resumed this week for the sportswear producer O'Neills of Northern Ireland. They received an enquiry from the health trust as there was a severe shortage of scrubs in the area, and the entire arrangement for the scrubs came together over the weekend.



"The anti-bacterial Polygiene finish used by O'Neills for its sportswear had proved ideal for surgical scrubs" says Managing Director of O'Neills, Kieran Kennedy. "I think there will be a huge demand going forward. At the end of the day, we'll do whatever we can to meet the demand. We have to play our part."



"We are happy to contribute to the fight against this global pandemic and it's great to see how industries can adapt to new demands and provide medical supplies. We have seen this with several partners, everybody wants to contribute in any way they can, and we are proud to play a small part", says Ulrika Björk, CEO of Polygiene.



* Studies were conducted by the Beijing Institute of Microbiology and Epidemiology, Prof. and Head of Department of Epidemiology Wuchun Cao, M.D., Sc.D., a similar study showing similar results was also made by the UK Health and Safety Laboratory.



