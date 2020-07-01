Polygiene is Overall Winner in Scandinavian Outdoor Group (SOG) Awards 2020

STOCKHOLM, July 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Each year a jury from the SOG reviews new products and technologies across several categories. This knowledgeable and competent jury picked Polygiene's ViralOff® as the best new technology of the year. ViralOff was also declared overall winner of 2020!

"Although this is not a typical outdoor-product, Polygiene ViralOff deserves the Overall Award because it can impact developments way beyond the outdoor- or even apparel business. ViralOff is a treatment that kills 99% of the current viruses in two hours within a textile. When used in the facemasks, it will make lives for all of us a lot safer since you do not need to wash masks as often anymore. ViralOff contains silver salts and is considered not harmful for humans or for the environment," is the motivation from the jury.



As Polygiene communicated recently, ViralOff has gone in just three months from a product mostly concerning masks and other protective gear in a niche market to a function - and ingredient brand - in all kinds of everyday use products like suits with Marzotto wools from premium brand manufactures, denim and casualwear from Diesel, and watches and wallets from Fossil. Antiviral treatments will be a key function of tomorrows often-worn, often touched items.



"We have been part of Scandinavian Outdoor Group for a long time. The SOG has many strong and global brands and collectively is an authority and source of inspiration - we are proud to be a part of it. That SOG gave us this award makes us really happy. Super happy in fact. It is a recognition that Polygiene ViralOff will play an important part in the fight against the current pandemic as well as being a sustainable solution that allows articles to be worn more and washed less," says Niklas Brosnan, Marketing Manager at Polygiene.

