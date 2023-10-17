Polyethylene Market Size to Grow USD 142120 Million by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.5% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Polyethylene Market Is Segmented by Type ( HDPE , LLDPE , LDPE , Others), by Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods, Construction Materials, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2029.



Polyethylene market is projected to reach USD 142120 million in 2029, increasing from USD 119310 million in 2022, with a CAGR of 2.5% during the period of 2023 to 2029.

Major Factors Driving the Growth of Polyethylene Market:

The strength and durability that polyethylene provides make it the most popular material in the packaging business, which increases demand for polyethylene across the world. The worldwide polyethylene market is anticipated to increase rapidly due to the product's accessibility and affordability. Additionally, the polyethylene industry is growing as a result of a number of characteristics, including its low cost, ease of processing, and recyclability. Increasing demand for polyethylene in the pharmaceutical, electronics, and automotive sectors is also anticipated to fuel market expansion over the forecast period.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE POLYETHYLENE MARKET

PE packaging aids in preventing food contamination during all phases of transportation, from the farm to the table. Food waste may be decreased by using plastic packaging, which has been shown to increase the shelf life of perishable items such as fresh fruits, vegetables, and meats. Modified atmosphere packaging, which enables the container to deliver a reduced-oxygen air combination that better preserves food, is one method for doing this. The adaptability of polyethylene packaging for a wide range of package sizes or kinds, as well as its puncture resistance, sterility, and lightweight, are further advantages. HDPE polymers are used in the production of bottles and other containers using the blow molding and thermoforming processes.

PE is essential to healthcare at numerous points during the patient experience. In addition, PE is more chemically compatible than the majority of other materials and is resistant to powerful acids and bases as well as mild oxidizers and reducing agents. Particularly, HDPE is resistant to a variety of organic contaminants, including bacteria and fungus. The hygienic features of multilayer film allow it to have a biological layer or agents that prevent germs and other impurities from accessing the surface while the transition from monolayer to multilayer film proceeds. PE products enable medical staff and patients to work and live in a sterile and safe environment, from the resilient and simple-to-clean waiting room furniture to the flexible packaging safeguarding the doctor's medical gadgets.

Polyethylene furniture has a number of hygienic benefits, including the absence of pores where dirt or pathogens might accumulate. Additionally, they are chemically resistant to body oils and cleaning agents, which lowers the chance of infection and lengthens life. Health professionals can utilize medical equipment that constantly complies with stringent sanitary regulations thanks to polyethylene goods. For instance, PE film packaging, which is frequently used in products like sterile syringes, bottles, vials, bags, and pouches, protects reusable healthcare equipment from harm and contamination. Healthcare providers frequently buy huge quantities of flexible packaging, such as shrink wrap, stretch film, and plastic bags, as secondary or tertiary packaging choices to sterilization wrap. Frequently composed of polyethylene and then recycled, this kind of packaging.

Although plastics like polyethylene are important in healthcare settings, customers also profit from plastic in over-the-counter medicines. Many common personal products like saline bottles, prescription bottles, and single-use bandages are bought in the pharmacy department. Due to its resilience to strong chemicals, HDPE is frequently used to create bottles for domestic cleaning products. By enhancing durability and dependable sterilization, polyethylene and polyethylene manufacturers will play a significant role in the packaging of consumables, personal care items, and healthcare facilities as customers continue to change their hygiene practices and sanitation expectations.

POLYETHYLENE MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Turtle Wax, DowDuPont, Exxon Mobil Corporation, and others are some of the key companies operating in the worldwide polyethylene industry.

The largest markets, accounting for nearly 50% of the worldwide market, are Asia and the Middle East.

Key Companies:

Turtle Wax

DowDuPont

Exxon Mobil Corporation

LyondellBasell

SABIC

Sinopec Corporation

BP

INEOS

Borealis AG

Total

Shell

National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC)

TASCO Group

Ente Nazionale Idrocarburi (ENI)

CNPC

