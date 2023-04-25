Polyester Fiber Market to Garner $160.1 Billion, Globally, By 2032 at 7.1% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

The global polyester fiber market is driven by the rising demand for polyester fiber from textile and home furnishing industries coupled with rapid development of the automotive industry.

PORTLAND, Ore., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Polyester Fiber Market By Form (Solid, Hollow), By Grade (Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Polyester, PCDT Polyester), By Product Type (Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY), Polyester Staple Fiber (PSF)), By Application (Automotive, Home Furnishing, Textile, Filtration, Construction, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast, 2023-2032". According to the report, the global polyester fiber industry generated $81.1 billion in 2022, and is anticipated to generate $160.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1% from 2023 to 2032.

Request PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/10948

Prime determinants of growth





The global polyester fiber market is driven by the rising demand for polyester fiber from textile and home furnishing industries coupled with rapid development of the automotive industry. However, as the raw materials used to produce polyester fibers are derived from crude oil, the fluctuating price of crude oil is hindering the growth of the global polyester fiber market. Nevertheless, the rise in demand for recyclable polyester fiber is expected to offer lucrative opportunities for market growth in the coming years.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023–2032 Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2022 $81.1 billion Market Size in 2032 $160.1 billion CAGR 7.1 % No. of Pages in Report 370 Segments covered Form, Grade, Product Type, Application, Region. Drivers Surge in demand for polyester fiber from textile and home furnishing industries. Development of automotive industry. Surge in demand from construction industry. Opportunities Surge in demand for recyclable polyester fiber. Restraints Availability of alternatives.

Covid-19 Scenario

The COVID-19 pandemic had a positive impact on the growth of the global polyester fiber market. This was attributed to the fact that various types of face masks are made utilizing numerous materials such as polyester, polyacrylonitrile, polyurethane, polypropylene, polycarbonate, polystyrene, and polyethylene.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, various Personal protective equipment (PPEs) were produced of polyester and polyester blends. According to the National Library of Medicine, based on the distinct features of polyester types, as well as their specific medical applications, about 25–50% polyesters are used in the medical industry, while an increase of nearly 20% has been achieved since the pandemic started. The remaining percentage is offered by different types of natural or synthetic polymers, i.e., 25% polyolefins in personal protection equipment (PPE).

Consequently, the increase in demand for polyester fiber in the manufacturing of face masks and PPEs to combat COVID-19 and other viral infections bolstered the market growth.

The solid segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on form, the solid segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the global polyester fiber market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Solid polyester fiber is gaining popularity in swimwear, sports gear, and fashion apparel owing to its exceptional stain-resistant and wrinkle-resistant properties. In addition, it is highly resistant to general wear and tear and durable unlike numerous other natural fibers. Moreover, it is moisture-resistant, which makes it ideal for repelling rain and other forms of precipitation, and hence, is commonly used in outdoor clothing and outdoor apparel. Furthermore, presently, recycled solid polyester fiber is gaining high traction in the market as it is environmentally friendly. Hence, it is one of the major products used for filling materials in sofas, pillows, and toys. The fiber offers more firmness and provides superior resilience for pillows, cushions, and sofas.

Procure Complete Report (370 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) @ https://bit.ly/3oJyHil

The polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast period.

Based on grade, the polyethylene terephthalate (PET) polyester segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, contributing to more than four-fifths of the global polyester fiber market revenue, and is projected to maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The same segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. Rise in demand for PET in fabrication of packaging materials for food products, including fruit and beverages containers, which acts as a key driving factor of the segment. In addition, multiple benefits associated with PET such as high strength, stiffness, ductility, and hardness make it applicable in a wide range of industries, which, in turn, drives the market growth.

The Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.

Based on product type, the Polyester Filament Yarn (PFY) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global polyester fiber market revenue and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. The same segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. PFY is utilized in knitting & weaving to produce polyester fabrics such as consumer fabrics and home furnishings, including curtains, bedspreads, bed sheets, and draperies. PFY is a highly demanded yarn in the global market produced from polyethylene terephthalate polyester. These yarns are widely employed in modern fiber manufacturing industries. Moreover, high tenacity PFY is used for producing light fabrics such as voile and organdie; regular tenacity PFY is used to produce lingerie; and low tenacity PFY is employed to make shirts & blouses.

Asia-Pacific to maintain its dominance by 2031

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting for more than four-fifths of the global polyester fiber market revenue and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The same region is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2023 to 2032. The apparel industry in Asia-Pacific is experiencing notable growth due to exponential surge in population, rapid urbanization, and rise in disposable income. Thus, polyester fiber is widely used in the production of t-shirts, dresses, and sportswear. Furthermore, home textiles such as curtains, bed sheets, and upholstery use polyester fiber due to its durability, wrinkle resistance, and low cost, which fuels its demand across the region, thereby strengthening the growth of the market.

Leading Market Players: -

TORAY INDUSTRIES, INC.

BARNET

STEIN FIBERS, LTD.

MARKISCHE FASER GMBH

SARLA PERFORMANCE FIBERS LIMITED

NAN YA PLASTICS CORPORATION

RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LIMITED

INDORAMA VENTURES PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED

POLYFIBRE INDUSTRIES

NIRMAL FIBRES (P) LTD

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players in the global polyester fiber market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Want to Access the Statistical Data and Graphs, Key Players' Strategies:

https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyester-fiber-market/purchase-options



Similar Reports:

Lyocell Fibers Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

MODACRYLIC FIBER Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Poly Vinyl Alcohol Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Metal Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020-2027

Kevlar Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

SiC Fiber Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028



About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.newsguards.com/ Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Analytics LLP