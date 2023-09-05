Polycythemia Vera Market Grow Rapidly at a CAGR of 14% During the Study Period (2019-2032) | DelveInsight

The dynamics of the polycythemia vera market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the research and development activities for efficient treatment options to be available in the market. The launch of emerging therapies is expected during the forecast period of 2023–2032.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Polycythemia Vera Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, polycythemia vera emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Polycythemia Vera Market Report

As per DelveInsight analysis, the polycythemia vera market size in the 7MM was found to be ~USD 1.8 billion in 2022 and it is expected to grow positively at a significant CAGR during the study period (2019–2032).

As per DelveInsight analysts, the total prevalent cases of polycythemia vera in the 7MM comprised of approximately 309K cases in 2022 and are projected to increase during the forecasted period

Leading polycythemia vera companies such as Protagonist Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Italfarmaco, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, PharmaEssentia, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Silence Therapeutics, Perseus Proteomics, and others are developing novel polycythemia vera drugs that can be available in the polycythemia vera market in the coming years.

Some key therapies for polycythemia vera treatment include Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others.

As per DelveInsight estimates, JAKAFI/JAKAVI captured the highest market share in 2022, followed by BESREMi, and anagrelide captured the least polycythemia vera market share in 2022.

Besremi is being gradually included in private insurance and Medicaid coverage by some state governments. It has been also included in the US federal insurance (Medicare), which accounts for 54% of polycythemia vera patient insurance in the US.

In April 2022, Protagonist Therapeutics received a letter from the FDA indicating the FDA's intent to rescind Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) for rusfertide in polycythemia vera. Currently, a Phase III trial is in the recruiting phase.

In March 2022, NCCN guidelines recommended Besremi as a recommended therapeutic option for the treatment of both high-risk and low-risk adults with polycythemia vera, we believe this could further accelerate physician adoptions and payer reimbursements.

Polycythemia Vera Overview

Polycythemia vera, a rare and chronic blood disorder, is characterized by the overproduction of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets in the bone marrow. This condition leads to an increase in blood volume and thickness, which can result in serious complications. The exact cause of polycythemia vera is often linked to mutations in the JAK2 gene, which controls the production of blood cells. These mutations cause bone marrow cells to produce blood cells in an uncontrolled manner, leading to the characteristic thickening of the blood.

Symptoms of polycythemia vera can vary and may include headaches, dizziness, fatigue, itchiness after bathing, enlarged spleen or liver, joint pain, and a reddish or purplish complexion, particularly in the face. Diagnosing polycythemia vera involves a combination of medical history evaluation, physical examination, and laboratory tests. A complete blood count can reveal elevated levels of red blood cells, white blood cells, and platelets. The JAK2 mutation can be detected through genetic testing. Additionally, a bone marrow biopsy may be performed to confirm the diagnosis and rule out other underlying conditions.

Polycythemia Vera Epidemiology Segmentation

As per DelveInsight estimates, the United States contributed to the largest prevalent population of polycythemia vera, acquiring ~58% of the 7MM in 2022. Whereas, EU4 and the UK, and Japan accounted for around 32% and 10% of total population share, respectively, in 2022

The polycythemia vera market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Polycythemia Vera Prevalent Cases

Prevalent Population of Polycythemia Vera Based On Symptoms

Polycythemia Vera Gender-Specific Cases

Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera By Gene Mutation

Prevalence of Polycythemia Vera Based On Risk

Polycythemia Vera Age-Specific Prevalence

Polycythemia Vera Treatment Market

Polycythemia vera treatment is a multi-faceted approach that involves a combination of therapeutic strategies to address the complex nature of the disorder. In addition to phlebotomy and medication, which are often used as first-line treatments, newer targeted therapies have emerged as valuable tools in managing polycythemia vera. One such example is the use of JAK2 inhibitors, which specifically target the genetic mutation responsible for the overproduction of blood cells in polycythemia vera patients. These inhibitors, such as ruxolitinib, work by inhibiting the signaling pathways that drive abnormal cell growth, helping to control hematocrit levels and reducing the risk of complications.

In cases where patients are at high risk of thrombotic events, low-dose aspirin may be recommended to help prevent the formation of blood clots. Furthermore, close monitoring of the patient's overall cardiovascular health is essential, as polycythemia vera is associated with an increased risk of cardiovascular diseases. Lifestyle modifications, including adopting a heart-healthy diet, engaging in regular exercise, and avoiding smoking, are crucial components of a comprehensive polycythemia vera treatment plan.

Polycythemia vera treatment is not a one-size-fits-all approach; it's tailored to each patient's unique circumstances. Regular blood tests and consultations with healthcare providers are essential to track the disease's progression and make any necessary adjustments to the treatment plan. By effectively managing polycythemia vera, patients can experience improved quality of life and a reduced risk of serious complications. Ongoing research in the field continues to refine our understanding of the disease and uncover new avenues for more targeted and personalized polycythemia vera treatment approaches.

Key Polycythemia Vera Therapies and Companies

Rusfertide (PTG-300): Protagonist Therapeutics

Bomedemstat (IMG-7289): Imago BioSciences

Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib: Eli Lilly and Company/Incyte Corporation

Givinostat (ITF2357): Italfarmaco

P1101: PharmaEssentia

Itacitinib: Incyte Corporation

Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx): Ionis Pharmaceutical

SLN124: Silence Therapeutics

PPMX-T003: Perseus Proteomics

Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the polycythemia vera market is predicted to change in the coming years. The market for polycythemia vera management has been influenced by advancements in diagnostic techniques, increased awareness among healthcare professionals, and the emergence of novel therapeutic options. The development of targeted therapies aimed at addressing the underlying genetic mutations driving the disease has spurred interest among pharmaceutical companies, leading to intensified research and development activities. Additionally, collaborations between academia, research institutions, and industry players have contributed to a deeper understanding of the condition and potential treatment avenues.

However, polycythemia vera market growth is also influenced by several barriers that pose challenges to effective disease management. Limited awareness among both healthcare professionals and the general population about the disease's symptoms and diagnostic methods can lead to delayed diagnosis and treatment initiation. Additionally, the rarity of the condition contributes to a small patient population, which can hinder clinical trial recruitment and the development of specialized treatments.

The complex underlying genetic mutations and disease mechanisms make drug development intricate, requiring extensive research and validation. Regulatory approval processes, though necessary for ensuring patient safety, can be time-consuming and demanding, delaying the availability of new therapies. Furthermore, the high cost of advanced treatments and therapies can create access barriers for patients, impacting their overall quality of life. These barriers, combined with the evolving medical landscape, underline the need for collaborative efforts among healthcare stakeholders to overcome challenges and improve outcomes for individuals living with polycythemia vera.

Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Polycythemia Vera Market CAGR 14 % Polycythemia Vera Market Size in 2022 USD 1.8 Billion Key Polycythemia Vera Companies Protagonist Therapeutics, Imago BioSciences, Italfarmaco, Eli Lilly and Company, Incyte Corporation, PharmaEssentia, Ionis Pharmaceutical, Silence Therapeutics, Perseus Proteomics, and others Key Polycythemia Vera Therapies Rusfertide (PTG-300), Bomedemstat (IMG-7289), Ruxolitinib + Abemaciclib, P1101, Itacitinib, Givinostat (ITF2357), Sapablursen (IONIS-TMPRSS6-LRx), SLN124, PPMX-T003, and others

Scope of the Polycythemia Vera Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Polycythemia Vera current marketed and emerging therapies

Polycythemia Vera current marketed and emerging therapies Polycythemia Vera Market Dynamics: Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Polycythemia Vera Drugs

Conjoint Analysis of Emerging Polycythemia Vera Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Polycythemia Vera Market Access and Reimbursement

