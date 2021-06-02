Polybutene-1 Market to Expand At 7.5% CAGR; Flourishing Food Packaging Industry in Developing Nations Drives Growth: Fact.MR

Growing demand of fresh, hygienic and ready to eat food delivery and packaging drives the market growth

NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the study by Fact MR, the global polybutene-1 market is forecast to surpass the valuation of US$ 383 Mn by the end of 2021. According to the study, polymer generated using Zeigler-Natta catalyst produces very iso-tactic thermoplastic material called Polybutene-1 (PB-1). Polybutene-1 has excellent thermal, chemical, and mechanical resistance making it ideal choice for manufacturing of hot and cold pressurized water piping systems.

Surging demand for hot and cold pressurized water piping systems fueled the demand for polybutene-1 blow molding grade and polybutene-1 injection molding grade. Variants of polybutene-1which possess high flexibility, are light weights and has low stiffness are extensively used in hot melt adhesives and making temperature resistant tanks. Consistent innovation in hot melt adhesives manufacturing will accelerate the market growth.

Polybutene-1 packaging are found effective in protecting fresh pasta, sliced cheese and meat, pizza, tofu, ready-to-eat meals, yoghurt cups, sandwich packs without compromising in the quality of the packed food. PB-1 packaging promotes resealing of any packaged food item for future use once a required amount has been used.

PB-1 packagings are easy to open with no requirement of special cutting equipments leading to increasing market growth. Rising demand for vacuum food packaging to support the busy lifestyle and on the go eating habits will catapult the market growth in the upcoming years.

"Rising necessity for reducing plastic pollution and adoption of recycling will fuel the demand for 100% recyclable polybutene-1 products during the forecast period", said a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Request a report sample with 170 pages to gain comprehensive insights at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6086

Key Takeaways

Germany offers lucrative market for polybutene-1 market growth throughout the forecast period. The demand can be attributed to presence of major market leader in the country coupled with easy and hassle free application of polybutene-1 in the region.

offers lucrative market for polybutene-1 market growth throughout the forecast period. The demand can be attributed to presence of major market leader in the country coupled with easy and hassle free application of polybutene-1 in the region. Banning of polybutene-1 in U.S. and Canada due to rising cases of leakage and pressure burst has restricted polybutene-1 market growth in North America .

due to rising cases of leakage and pressure burst has restricted polybutene-1 market growth in . Flourishing food packaging industry and elevated demand for high quality polybutene-1 films has accelerated the market growth in India .

. Introduction of polybutene-1 piping in oil and gas sector and rapid development in oil industry will accelerate the polybutene-1 market growth in Middle East and Africa .

and . Rapid adoption of polybutene-1 films in the manufacturing of cosmetics and personal care products in China and Japan will open new avenues of market growth in the region.

Prominent Drivers

Elevated chemical and mechanical resistant properties of polybutene-1 will fuels the polybutene-1 market demand in chemical and oil industry in the upcoming years.

Surging demand from food packaging industry to sustain the busy lifestyle and promoting protection of ready to eat meals is boosting the market sales.

Increasing use of polybutene-1 in high pressure piping applications owing to its superior chronic stress bearing property will heighten the market growth.

Key Restraints

Blacklisting of application of polybutene-1 in piping and heating heaters in North American region due to some legal issues restraints the market growth.

Strict regulatory policies and environment related rules for plumbing applications in North America are restricting the adoption of polybutene-1 products.

are restricting the adoption of polybutene-1 products. High replacement and repairing cost of polybutene-1 pipings hampers the market growth in developed nations.

Discover more about the polybutene-1 market with 183 figures and 128 data tables, along with the table of contents. You will also find detailed market segmentation on

https://www.factmr.com/report/polybutene1-market

Competitive Landscape

Leading players operating in polybutene-1 market profiled by Fact.MR are LyondellBasell, Mitsui Chemicals, Ylem Technology, Shandong Tengzhou Ruida Chemical and others. The market players offer broad range of products ranging from automotive parts to piping systems. High diversity of polybutene-1 helps market players to expand their product range and penetrate multiple sectors.

For instance, Lyondellbasell provides a mono polymer manufactured from a butane-1 polymer named "Akoalit PB DKG 300". The product is high in demand owing to its superior stiffness, efficient creep management and low thermal expansion at high temperature application.

Mitsui Chemicals is a global market leader in polybutene-1 products. It offers a product named "Beaulon" mostly used in oil supply pipes, and floor heating pipes. The product has high water corrosion resistance, chemical and abrasion resistant with high flexibility.

More Valuable Insights on Polybutene-1 Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased analysis of the global polybutene-1 market, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on in polybutene-1 market on the basis of type (homo PB-1, random PB-1), Application (Packaging, film modification, polyolefin modification, piping systems, electric domestic heaters, hot melt adhesives), process technique (Extrusion, extrusion blow molding, injection molding) across regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

Key Questions Covered in the Report

Which factor will be the most crucial for polybutene-1 market?

What is likely to be the future outlook of polybutene-1 market?

What are the key drivers and restraints for polybutene-1 market?

Which region has the highest growth rate in polybutene-1 market?

Which are the leading players operating in polybutene-1 market?

Request More Information about Report Methodology

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6086

Explore Fact. MR's Coverage on Chemical and material Domain

Polyisobutene market: The global polyisobutene market report published by Fact.MR offers an exhaustive analysis on the prominent growth dynamics, including possible drivers, opportunities and challenges, expected to prevail across the landscape for the upcoming decade. A detailed insight regarding key geographies and prominent manufacturers has been embedded in this report.

Polybutene Market: Fact. MR's latest report on global polybutene market gives a detailed insight on the key drivers, trends and opportunities expected to prevail across prominent segments and key geographies for the forthcoming assessment period. Additionally, details about prominent manufacturers and their revenue shares have also been incorporated.

Thermoplastic Polyimide Market: The latest report by Fact.MR on global thermoplastic polyimide market offers an unbiased analysis on the growth prospects, strategies and competitive landscape for the upcoming period. The key players' market share data provided by the report given you detailed insights on the shortcomings and forthcomings of the market for the forecast period.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That's why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we'll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: sales@factmr.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713666/FactMR_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Fact.MR