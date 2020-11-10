Polyamide-imide Resin Market Size, Impacted by COVID-19, to Reach US$ 1.4 Billion in 2026, Says Stratview Research

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Polyamide-imide (PAI) Resin Market by Product Type (Molding Resin {Grade Type (Wear-Resistant PAI and High-Strength PAI) and Process Type (Extrusion, Injection Molding, and Compression Molding)}, and Coating/Binder), by End-Use Industry Type (Aerospace, Electrical & Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, and Others), by Filler Type (Graphite-Filled PAI, Glass-Filled PAI, Carbon-Filled PAI, and Others), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2021-2026.

This strategic assessment report, from Stratview Research, provides a comprehensive analysis that reflects today's PAI resin market realities and future market possibilities for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026. After continuous interest in our reports on High-Performance Thermoplastic Composites, Thermoplastic Prepreg, and High-Temperature Composite Resins, we have accentuated our research scope on the PAI resin market. The report estimates the short- as well as long-term repercussions of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for PAI resins at the global, regional, as well as country level. Also, the report provides a possible loss that the industry will endure by comparing pre-COVID and post-COVID scenarios. The vital data/information provided in the report can play a crucial role for the market participants as well as investors in the identification of low-hanging fruits available in the market as well as formulate growth strategies.

Polyamide-imide Resin Market: Highlights from the Report

PAI resin is a high-performing melt-processable amorphous thermoplastic that offers exceptional mechanical and chemical properties at continuously elevated temperatures of as high as 500o F. The resin is generally polymerized either with aromatic diamine and aromatic acid chloride anhydride (acid chloride route) or with aromatic diisocyanate and anhydride (Diisocyanate route). Currently, PAI resins account for less than 5% (volume basis) of the total high-performance thermoplastics market and less than 1% of the overall thermoplastics market.

At present, the market for high-performance resins along with PAI resin is in the lethal grip of the pandemic, severely affecting the growth of almost all the end-use industries, especially automotive and aerospace. The PAI resin market growth is highly subjected to the organic growth of the automotive, electrical & electronics, and aerospace industries. The demand for PAI resin is likely to plunge by more than 15% in 2020 (YoY) in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, taking the market to the below 2015-level. Most of this decline is likely to be caused by a huge decline in the demand for PAI resins automotive, aerospace, and oil & gas industries which are the worst-affected industries.

Impact of COVID-19 on the PAI Resin Market

On a pre-COVID scenario, the PAI resin market was likely to create a healthy growth opportunity across industry verticals; however, the widespread of COVID-19 across the world has shattered the market hopes in an unprecedented manner. After logging a massive plunge in the demand for PAI resins in the short-term, the market is estimated to rebound quickly, well supported by strong industry fundamentals. An expected recovery in automotive and aircraft production; increasing semiconductor and PCBs market; superior benefits of PAI such as high strength at elevated temperatures, exceptional creep, wear, and chemical resistance over competing thermoplastics and metals, and increasing penetration of high-performance thermoplastics including PAI resin are some of the key factors that may help to bring back the market charm in the long-term scenario.

Stratview Research has firstly segmented the PAI resin market based on the product type as molding resin and coating/binder. Molding resin is further segmented into grade type as high-strength PAI and wear-resistant PAI. Concurrently, the molding resin is also broken into process type as extrusion, injection molding, and compression molding. Molding resins lead the market with a majority share in which wear resistant PAI resin captures a large chunk of the pie. Coating/binder resins typically have solvent content and are formulated into liquid thermoset resin form, being used extensively in electrical & electronics; cookware and home appliances coatings; and to some extent on automotive and industrial coatings or binder applications.

Based on the end-use industry type, automotive is estimated to remain the leading consumer of PAI resins in the years to come. Transmission and under-the-hood areas such as piston seals, wear pads, thrust washers, engine cams, bearings, and seals are the key application areas of PAI resins. An expected recovery in automotive production in the post-pandemic market scenario coupled with increased penetration of high-performance resins are estimated to drive the demand for PAI resins in the coming years.

Based on the filler type, the market is segmented as graphite-filled PAI, glass-filled PAI, carbon-filled PAI, and others. Graphite-filled PAI is likely to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. Graphite-filled PAI resin is gaining momentum in wear-prone automotive applications. Glass-filled and carbon-filled PAI are preferably used in high-strength and high-performance applications, such as the aerospace industry.

In terms of regions, North America is estimated to maintain its lead in the global PAI resin market over the next five years. The region has the highest penetration of high-performance thermoplastics including PAI resins. The USA is the powerhouse of the market in the region. Asia-Pacific is the largest market for engineered or standard thermoplastics but has a low penetration of high-performance thermoplastics. The emergence of well-known molders for PAI resins in the region is likely to spur the growth of the region's market in the foreseen future.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw material suppliers, PAI resin manufacturers, semi-finished part manufacturers, finished part manufacturers, and OEMs. Key players in the market are Solvay S.A., Toray Industries, Inc., Allnex Netherlands B.V., Toyobo Co Ltd., Elantas, Huntsman Corporation, Innotek Technology Limited, and SHOWA DENKO K.K.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis.

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis.

Market trend and forecast analysis.

Market segment trend and forecast.

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities.

Emerging trends.

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players.

Key success factors.

This report studies the PAI resin market and has segmented the market in four ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the four ways in which the market is segmented:

PAI Resin Market, By Product Type

Molding Resin

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW



Grade Type: Wear-Resistant PAI and High-Strength PAI



Process Type: Injection Molding, Extrusion, and Compression Molding

Coating/Binder

Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW

Coating/Binder (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PAI Resin Market, By End-Use Industry Type

Aerospace (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Electricals & Electronics (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Industrial (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PAI Resin Market, By Filler Type

Graphite-Filled PAI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Glass-Filled PAI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Carbon-Filled PAI (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Others (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

PAI Resin Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , and Rest of North America )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: Japan , China , South Korea , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Sub-Region Analysis: Latin America and the Middle East and Africa )

