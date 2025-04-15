PolyAI unveils Agent Studio, empowering enterprises with generative AI for customer service excellence

NEW YORK and LONDON, April 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- PolyAI, a leading provider of AI agents for enterprise customer service, today announced the launch of its latest version of Agent Studio , the world's only voice-first omnichannel platform for conversational AI, offering enterprises full control and transparency over AI agents. While PolyAI has been enhancing CX for the world's most respected consumer brands since 2017, the release of Agent Studio represents the future of efficient, effective, customer-centric voice automation.

Agent Studio delivers the richness of generative AI to transform customer support into an AI-driven experience, driving measurable results and immediate operational efficiencies. The platform offers enterprise-grade safety features, crucial for regulated and privacy-governed industries, while providing new capabilities for fine-grained agent control and self-service. In-depth analytics, observability, and collaboration tools now available within Agent Studio offer comprehensive insights and enable proactive management of AI agents.

Key features of the new Agent Studio include:

Best-in-class technology: Powered by proprietary models trained on extensive voice conversation data and featuring an impressive API library, Agent Studio provides industry-leading accuracy and latency control, offering nuanced interactions across industries and geographies.

Powered by proprietary models trained on extensive voice conversation data and featuring an impressive API library, Agent Studio provides industry-leading accuracy and latency control, offering nuanced interactions across industries and geographies. Sophisticated automation and optimization: Enables the world's most lifelike conversations, not just automated voices, and offers omnichannel integration for unified customer experiences. The easy-to-use web interface allows enterprises to test and optimize conversational flows, lexicons and tone of voice quickly and easily.

Enables the world's most lifelike conversations, not just automated voices, and offers omnichannel integration for unified customer experiences. The easy-to-use web interface allows enterprises to test and optimize conversational flows, lexicons and tone of voice quickly and easily. Unprecedented model control and transparency: Users can provide feedback on agent behavior, knowledge, and speech recognizer performance in order to train models to react in the best way for their customers. Comprehensive analytics confirm tuning choices and deliver deep-dive conversational review, allowing insight into why an agent said or did something.

Users can provide feedback on agent behavior, knowledge, and speech recognizer performance in order to train models to react in the best way for their customers. Comprehensive analytics confirm tuning choices and deliver deep-dive conversational review, allowing insight into why an agent said or did something. Enterprise-focus: Designed for infinite scale, with unique enterprise-grade guardrails to ensure performance in high-volume, complex environments, and with the added benefit of robust user provisioning and agent versioning features. No-code, low-code and pro code functionality puts anyone in the driver's seat.

"It's exciting to introduce the latest iteration of Agent Studio, because it represents a significant leap forward in our mission to empower businesses with the transformative potential of generative AI," said Shawn Wen, CTO and CTO for PolyAI. "This is a product our customers love for its ease of use and clarity of business impact, and that our engineers adore for its versatility in every use case. Agent Studio is not just about automating tasks; it's about enabling true AI-driven renaissance for customer service, with the safety, visibility, and control that enterprises exploring generative AI solutions require – now more than ever."

On scalability, Wen continues, "Our proprietary models powering Agent Studio present immediate advantages to our enterprise clients. For example, word error rates are greatly reduced using our in-house ASR and conversational LLM. In a contact center where customers spend more than two minutes on a call, this will drastically reduce or eliminate AI hallucinations common with other providers and off-the-shelf models."

"Travel is a difficult industry and voice is a really tough problem to solve for in customer care. PolyAI helps us to scale voice support to 100% of our B2C and B2B customers," Jo Lai is the Head of Customer Experience at travel platform Hopper, as well as an early adopter of PolyAI Agent Studio: "It's reassuring knowing that we can use Agent Studio to build and fine tune our voice assistant to meet a variety of different language and branding needs for both Hopper travelers and our Hopper Technology Solutions' B2B customers."

PolyAI Agent Studio is available now, worldwide. For more information, visit https://poly.ai/agent-studio .

About PolyAI

PolyAI is the leading vendor of enterprise AI agents for customer service. Their systems resolve millions of customer service inquiries on behalf of the world's most trusted brands, providing engaging and lifelike experiences that feel like talking to a real person. Enterprises deploy AI agents to automate the majority of their calls, eliminate waiting times and free up live staff to focus on extremely complex calls and edge cases. As a result, they see improved customer satisfaction and operational efficiency.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1893052/5269002/PolyAI_Logo.jpg