Poly Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Broad Portfolio and Differentiated Value in the Unified Communications & Collaboration Device Market

Plantronics acquired Polycom—an established leader in phone and video conferencing—and formed Poly in March 2019. Poly has many strategic differentiators including one of the largest installed bases of enterprise audio and video communications endpoints in the world. It also has a rich ecosystem of technology and channel partners comprising UCC partners, telcos and next-gen service providers, audio/video integrators, video conferencing-as-a-service (VCaaS) providers, distributors, specialized resellers, direct marketers, and retail outlets. Furthermore, its internal software, analytics, IoT, and services synergy have resulted in innovative technologies that can transform the workplace.

"In today's ever-evolving work environment, more businesses are moving to cloud and open architectures to reduce cost yet increase functionality for communication infrastructure and endpoints. In the realm of enterprise communications and collaboration endpoints, this translates to intelligent devices that can deliver the experience both the service provider and the customer want at an affordable price," said Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director. "Poly is one of the few companies in the market positioned to deliver on this next wave of UC transition with one of the broadest portfolios of comprehensive products and services."

The company focuses on four distinct areas of innovation while expanding its total addressable market in core businesses:

Reimagining intuitive workspaces for everyone, regardless of users' generation or work style

Helping people collaborate, no matter what collaboration devices and platforms they prefer

Designing mobile-first solutions for the modern office

Advancing cloud services that help IT professionals and end users get more out of their devices

"Poly aims to be the solution of choice whenever and wherever collaboration clouds reach people," noted Saayed. "With a greater focus on marketing, Poly is expected to continue to strengthen and expand its new brand recognition within businesses seeking a one-stop shop for modern and innovative enterprise communications and collaboration devices."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

