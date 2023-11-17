Polkadot Championship Hackathon: Now Accepting Applications to Shape the Future of Web3

Leading DAO CCTF Launches Innovative Web3 Hackathon in Budapest

BUDAPEST, Hungary, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CCTF, a prominent DAO specializing in consultation, extraordinary events, and security services for web3 and crypto projects, is excited to unveil the next round of the Polkadot Championship Hackathon, set to revolutionize the web3 landscape. This exceptional hackathon series is scheduled for December in Budapest, Hungary.

The mission of this groundbreaking hackathon is to bring together the brightest minds in the industry—coders, hackers, and tech-business professionals—for challenges that will reshape the web3 landscape. CCTF, renowned for its impeccable track record working with governments and its partnership with Polkadot, is committed to taking Web3 innovation to new heights through the Polkadot Championship Hackathon.

In contrast to traditional hackathons, often criticized for tedium and minimal results, this event promises a dynamic and results-driven experience, aptly dubbed "the party of your life" by former participants.

The hackathon's structure ensures that only the best participants make it to the final round. The prequalification phase, open to coders, hackers, tech-business professionals, and technology enthusiasts, is ongoing. The on-site event is scheduled for December 3rd to 5th, 2023, in Budapest.

"Exciting updates are on the horizon, with the hackathon culminating in an on-site event at Gamerland, Budapest, inviting top players. This event will provide an invaluable networking session, connecting businesses and projects with emerging talent" - told organizer, Six.

Throughout the hackathon, mentors, including Mike Vitez and Silur, will guide and support participants, offering valuable insights to refine projects before presenting them to the esteemed panel of judges.

Participants have the chance to win a generous prize pool starting at $42,000 USD, along with additional ecosystem prizes. This presents an unparalleled opportunity to showcase skills and creativity while vying for substantial rewards and recognition.

Players can already apply and solve the first challenges on the hackathon's website.

"Be part of the future of web3, create innovative projects, and join us at the Polkadot Championship Hackathon to usher in a new era of web3 innovation" - tells Six to the participants.

About CCTF:

CCTF is a leading DAO providing consultation, ecosystem onboarding, and security services for web3 projects. With a strong track record in working with Polkadot, major crypto projects, and governments globally, CCTF is at the forefront of web3 innovation.

Contact: fruzsi@santosproductions.hu