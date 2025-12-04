Polkadot Capital Group and Zodia Custody Deepen Institutional Access to Digital Assets in Polkadot Ecosystem

LONDON, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Polkadot Capital Group, the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, and Zodia Custody, the institution-first digital assets custodian, today announced a strategic initiative to increase institutional awareness of Zodia's Polkadot custody and integrated staking solutions.

The initiative focuses on showcasing Zodia Custody's bank-first security and risk management framework as part of the broader institutional infrastructure supporting the Polkadot ecosystem, highlighting the pathways available to large-scale capital allocators in key growth regions.

The alliance is guided by an unwavering dedication to upholding the highest standards in safety, risk management, and governance, reflecting the shared vision that digital assets must meet the same rigorous requirements as traditional financial instruments. In partnering with Zodia Custody, Polkadot Capital Group ensures that organizations can access their ecosystem with confidence, supported by custody infrastructure that aligns with evolving regulatory standards across key jurisdictions.

"For institutional adoption to truly take hold, the foundational layer of security must be uncompromising," said Dave Sedacca, Lead at Polkadot Capital Group. "Our relationship with Zodia Custody directly addresses this need, and we are collectively focused on defining the institutional onramp by pairing Polkadot's advanced, multi-chain technology with custody solutions that meet the highest standards. Together, we aim to enable secure participation at scale while ensuring reliability, transparency, and confidence in the ecosystem."

"Institutions are eager to participate in ecosystems like Polkadot, but only without compromising on security," said Anoosh Arevshatian, Chief Product Officer at Zodia Custody. "By enabling DOT staking directly from cold, segregated custody, we're redefining what institutional-grade participation looks like: safe, transparent, and frictionless. This collaboration marks a step toward a future where institutions can engage with next-generation networks at scale, with the confidence and control they expect from traditional finance."

The announcement coincides with Polkadot's next phase of institutional and enterprise development. The ongoing evolution of the Polkadot network, led by founder Dr. Gavin Wood, is advancing a more efficient, application-driven framework designed to lower barriers to entry and enhance scalability. Secure custody services are paramount as Polkadot expands its capabilities, making it easier for entities to participate in a more flexible and capital-efficient network.

About Polkadot Capital Group

Created as the capital markets-focused division of Polkadot, Polkadot Capital Group acts as a conduit between traditional finance (TradFi) and Polkadot. By delivering educational resources, insights, and facilitating ecosystem connections, the group supports critical initiatives - ranging from conceptual frameworks for blockchain-based financial instruments to the exploration of stablecoin-based settlement mechanisms. Asset managers, venture capital firms, capital allocators and service providers can access actionable education and data to enhance their ability to engage confidently with Web3 and digital assets. Polkadot Capital Group is headquartered in the Cayman Islands with its core team based in North America and London.

About Zodia Custody

Zodia Custody is an institution-first digital assets platform backed by Standard Chartered, in association with Northern Trust, SBI Holdings, National Australia Bank, and Emirates NBD. Through the combination of its custody, treasury, and settlement solutions, Zodia Custody enables institutional investors around the globe to realise the full potential of the digital assets future – simply, safely, and without compromise. Zodia Custody is registered with the Financial Conduct Authority, Central Bank of Ireland, Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier, and holds a licence with the Hong Kong Companies Registry.

Zodia Custody implements the requirements of the 5AMLD and applies the same standards as Standard Chartered relating to AML, FCC, and KYC. It implements the requirements of the FATF Travel Rule. Zodia Custody Limited is registered in the UK with the FCA as a crypto asset business under the Money Laundering, Terrorist Financing and Transfer of Funds Regulations 2017. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the Central Bank of Ireland as a VASP under Criminal Justice (Money Laundering and Terrorist Financing) Act 2010 (as amended). Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited was established in Ireland in August 2021. Zodia Custody (Ireland) Limited is registered with the CSSF in Luxembourg as a Virtual Asset Service Provider in accordance with article 7-1 (2) of the law dated 12 November 2004 on the fight against money laundering and terrorist financing, as amended. Zodia Custody (Hong Kong) Limited is registered with the Registry for Trust and Company Service Provider with License Number TC009245 under the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing Ordinance (AMLO), Cap. 615 in respect of its custodial activities in digital assets.

For further information on Zodia Custody, please visit: https://zodia-custody.com/

Media Contacts

Polkadot Capital Karen Bertoli

karen@polkadotcapitalgroup.com

+1 (305) 216 4190

Zodia Custody

Louisa Schepers

louisa.schepers@zodia.io