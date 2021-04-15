Polkadex IDO Launches on Polkastarter on the 16th of April

One of the most anticipated projects of 2021, Polkadex, announced its Initial DEX Offering in partnership with Polkastarter launchpad.

A non-custodial high-frequency trading decentralised exchange Polkadex is getting ready for its upcoming IDO on Polkastarter.

Polkadex is creating a superior decentralised exchange that will disrupt the current status quo of cryptocurrency trading both for professional and retail traders. Polkadex is the perfect blend of the best of both worlds — the convenience and speed of a centralized exchange mixed with the security of a decentralized exchange. Polkadex's mission is to bring DeFi to the masses by creating a technological and efficient but user-friendly product.

Polkadex exchange solves such issues of traditional DEXes, as high transaction fees and frontrunning. Polkadex users will benefit from feeless transactions with verifiability, opportunities for high-frequency trading, trading bots and other unique features. It is one of a kind product for the cryptocurrency industry now.

The IDO on Polkastarter also adds credibility to Polkadex, as the platform is well-known for releasing the most successful blockchain projects.

"The main purpose of this step of the Polkadex Token Generation Event is giving an opportunity for the community to participate in the governance of the Polkadex network, successfully distributing and decentralizing it," says Polkadex CEO, Gautham J.

Polkadex launches on the market after months of building the product, has already caught the public attention and is well on the way to become a real DeFi industry game-changer.

