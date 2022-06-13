Polish furniture company Nowy Styl upgrades to IFS Cloud to drive dynamic growth

IFS solution will drive efficiencies across resource planning, asset management, finance, distribution, manufacturing, and supply chain

LONDON, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IFS, the global cloud enterprise software company, today announced that Nowy Styl, a European leader in comprehensive furniture solutions for office and public spaces, has chosen to upgrade its existing ERP software to the latest IFS Cloud™ solution to drive ongoing international growth.

Nowy Styl chose to upgrade to IFS Cloud because of the solution's flexibility and ability to support its dynamic growth and deliver operational efficiencies. IFS Cloud enables the company to add new capabilities incrementally as and when needed, including tools for advanced automation and the latest AI-driven technologies. The solution will help facilitate a wide range of Nowy Styl's business processes including finance; distribution; manufacturing and supply chain as well as customer service processes and reporting and operational activities.

Following the implementation of IFS Cloud, Nowy Styl's initial focus will be on driving efficiencies across its manufacturing scheduling work. The solution will also help with supporting the automation of its manufacturing execution system (MES) to help transfer information quickly to the shop floor. The company is additionally assessing IFS Cloud's CRM capability with a view to taking on this added functionality in the future.

Looking ahead, Nowy Styl also plans to use IFS Cloud to optimize and automate its shipping processes, in addition to further enhancing production scheduling.

Mariusz Sobocinski, IT & Business Analyst Director at Nowy Styl, says: "Soon football fans from all over the world will discover the high quality of Nowy Styl products. We have become experts in arranging auditorium spaces and have reached the championship level! We are proud that we will be installing Nowy Styl chairs at the six stadiums that are being built for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. This achievement shows Nowy Styl's rapid growth path – and requirement to implement additional IFS Cloud modules to meet our supply chain and production requirements. The solution's flexible component architecture helps to facilitate this. Nowy Styl also sees IFS Cloud as a future-proofed solution, helping to prepare it for the coming world of advanced automation and artificial intelligence (AI)."

While Nowy Styl is self-sufficient in its use of IFS solutions, it does turn to IFS for assistance on a time and materials basis, when required. However, the recent signing of a service agreement between the two companies means that they are likely to work together in partnership more closely moving forwards.

Nowy Styl and IFS also share the values of sustainable development. Both companies encourage their Partners and Suppliers to take responsibility for their actions in this area. In 2022 Nowy Styl was awarded with prestige EcoVadis platinum medal.

Marek Glazowski, managing director, Poland and CEE, IFS, says: "Nowy Styl is an ambitious company focused on fast-growth with a willingness to innovate and adopt modern technologies to achieve their strategic goals. It is excellent news that they have chosen IFS Cloud to help them move forward on their journey to success. We are looking forward to collaborating with them to help ensure their strategic goals are realized."

IFS is well placed to continue to support Nowy Styl's dynamic growth. Whenever Nowy Styl brings a new entity into the organization, the company integrates the entity's digital systems. And, to achieve synergy, it introduces proven IFS solutions that have already been developed and deployed elsewhere in the organization.

About Nowy Styl:

Nowy Styl is a European leader in comprehensive furniture solutions for office and public spaces. Thanks to its unique business model, Nowy Styl offers an excellent interior furnishing service based on the in-depth analysis of customers' needs, efficiency, work organisation, ergonomics and acoustics. Nowy Styl experience and technological and production facilities ensure that every offer is "tailor-made." It is Nowy Styl flexible approach to customers, innovation and exceptional organisational culture that helped the company become one of the largest and the most dynamically-developing furniture companies in Europe.The company has its own international distribution network comprising local sales structures around the world (in the most important European markets and in the Middle East). Nowy Styl manufactures its products in modern production plants located in Poland, Germany, Switzerland and beyond. For more information, please visit https://nowystyl.com/en/

About IFS

IFS develops and delivers cloud enterprise software for companies around the world who manufacture and distribute goods, build, and maintain assets, and manage service-focused operations. Within our single platform, our industry specific products are innately connected to a single data model and use embedded digital innovation so that our customers can be their best when it really matters to their customers—at the Moment of Service™. The industry expertise of our people and of our growing ecosystem, together with a commitment to deliver value at every single step, has made IFS a recognized leader and the most recommended supplier in our sector. Our team of 4,500 employees every day live our values of agility, trustworthiness, and collaboration in how we support our 10,000+ customers. Learn more about how our enterprise software solutions can help your business today at ifs.com.

CONTACT:

IFS Press Contacts

Adam Gillbe

IFS, Director of Corporate & Executive Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +44 7775 114 856

USA: Mairi Morgan

Corporate Communications

Email: press@ifs.com

Phone: +1 520 396 2155

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ifs/r/polish-furniture-company-nowy-styl-upgrades-to-ifs-cloud-to-drive-dynamic-growth,c3583459

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/ifs/i/nowy-styl-option-2,c3059713 Nowy Styl option 2

SOURCE IFS