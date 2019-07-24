Polish Association of Cattle Breeders and Producers: Polish Minister of Agriculture Announces New Legal Solutions in Beef Sector

"We are working on improving already high standards"

WARSAW, Poland, July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Polish Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and beef producers are planning to improve already high beef meat production standards. This is a response to the growing interest in Polish products among foreign consumers.

The Ministry of Agriculture is working with Polish producers on increasing of the security during the beef production process. The most important changes include:

24/7 monitoring in slaughterhuouses;

Innovative system of biosensors, which, combined with Blockchain technology, ensures full control over an animal;

Sharper penalties for infraction involving the biolation of the provisions on identification and registration of animals;

Specified time limit for destruction or annulment ear tags and passport after slaughter;

Thanks to these proposals Poland will strengthen its position on the global beef market. "Polish consumers, being aware of these standards, will have greater trust in domestic producers," the Minister of Agriculture, Jan Krzysztof Ardanowski, says.

In February a single case of illegal slaughter of injured cattle was detected in Poland. That situation has met with the opposition of domestic producers. Polish farms have been inspected by the EU inspectors who didn't identify any deficiencies in their functioning. Furthermore Polish producers meet all applicable EU conditions. "We cannot allow for incidental violation of provisions," says Jerzy Wierzbicki, the President of the Polish Beef Sector Council.

The Beef Sector Council will soon publish an open letter to all MEPs of the new office of the European Parliament. In the document, the Polish breeders demand the harmonization of previsions of law in all member states in order to increase standards in the beef sector.

Press contact:

Adrian Słojewski

Partner of Promotion

a.slojewski@partnersi.com.pl

tel.: +48 22 858 74 58 int. 67

SOURCE Polish Association of Cattle Breeders and Producers