Polin Waterparks Celebrates Its First Ever Virtual Award

Also, during IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia attendees voted for virtual booth innovations in three categories: Best Booth Downloads, Best Booth Videos and Most Engaging Chat Room. Polin Waterparks has been honored to receive the award for Best Booth Downloads at IAAPA's first Virtual Expo: Asia. Polin feels good to be recognised for their hard work and contributions. It helps Polin employess to stay positive, engaged and motivated.

IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, concluded its first-ever virtual Expo and conference – IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia. The event was attended by more than 4,000 participants, featured 131 companies on the virtual trade show floor, and was widely followed online and on social media. During IAAPA Virtual Expo: Asia, global attractions industry professionals took part in a diverse, international exhibit hall with eight unique pavilions, nine education sessions, and seven IAAPA networking events.

Sohret Pakis, Director of Marketing & Communications of Polin Waterparks said that Polin was honored to receive the prestigious award. "Our vision as one of the leading company in our industry is to serve our industry and stay connected. During these unprecedented times, IAAPA Virtual Expo has been a wonderful opportunity to stay connected with our industry. Just as importantly as fulfilling business commitments, we stayed connected thanks to this first ever virtual expo of our industry. Together with our attractions community, we revolutionized how we network and how we work and how we serve our community. As Polin team, we love what we do and we believe that our industry brings happiness to our World. It's an honor to be recognized for our efforts by this award. Grateful! And congratulations to all winners and to all who have been a part of this first virtual expo of IAAPA," she said.



More on IAAPA

IAAPA is a diverse and dynamic community of global attractions professionals. As the largest international trade association for permanently located attractions, IAAPA unifies the attractions community, connects people to learn and grow together, and strives to promote the highest professional standards for excellence and safety around the world.

Founded in 1918, IAAPA represents more than 6,000 attraction, supplier, and individual members from more than 100 countries. Members include professionals from amusement parks, theme parks, attractions, water parks, resorts, family entertainment centers, zoos, aquariums, science centers, museums, manufacturers, and suppliers.

The association's global headquarters is in Orlando, Florida, US. IAAPA also maintains offices in Brussels, Belgium; Hong Kong, China; Shanghai, China; Mexico City, Mexico; São Paulo, Brazil; and Alexandria, Virginia, US.

For more info, visit www.iaapa.org and through IAAPA's social media channels: @IAAPAHQ #IAAPA

More on Polin Waterparks

Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the water parks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed more than 3,500 waterpark projects in 108 countries around the world and is the biggest water slide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first water parks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations. More

Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group company.

For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr

