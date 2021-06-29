Polin Offers a Sensational Experience with its New Stingray Waterslide

Not only does the Stingray offer multiple distinctive ride paths but its vivid, fiberglass theming and custom coloring is inspiring and captivating. Displaying the capabilities of Polin's state-of-the-art technology " UTexture " , its artwork is long-lasting, UV protected, integral, picture-perfect, and absolutely stunning. Not looking for the stingray theme? No worries. Polin's "UTexture" allows it to be designed with any theme to match your park's motif. Its custom capabilities, iconic look, and impressive stature make it a highly marketable attraction that will set your park apart from the rest.

Are You Ready to Dive into the depths of the Ocean with Stingray

~ Inspired by one of the most mesmerizing designs of nature, Stingray offers its users a sensational experience.

~ This new signature slide by Polin Waterparks is ready to be introduced world-wide.

~ With its unique spirit, it promises to provide the experience of diving deep down into the depths of an exciting underwater world.

~ Designed with an intrinsic theme, the high-capacity Stingray will become the main attraction of the waterpark!

~ Showcasing the experience of Polin's unmatched state-of-the-art techniques, Stingray is an asset for the amusement park industry.

More Experience, More Satisfaction!

What makes Stingray even more unique is the dazzling water and sound show it offers. Guests will hear the sound of the Stingray's wings, flying through water, as they spin inside the huge inner bowl. In the outer bowl, the guests will explore the dark and mysterious ocean with a sound and light show and then complete their amazing experience as they are quickly dispersed around the wings. This contrast in special effects further sets the experience of the two paths apart.

With its lights, sounds, multiple ride paths and the capabilities of Polin's state-of-the-art technology "u-texture", Stingray is the new main attraction of the amusement industry.

Product Features

Strong visual impact

High capacity ride

Compact design

Compatible with VR applications

A "shared" slide experience with others in the queue

Unique self fiberglass theming and coloring

Suitable for indoor or outdoor installations

Optional "Natural Light Effects" (which allows the sun's rays to stream into the tube via translucent stripes to create a different experience on every ride), "Slide 'N Roll" and "Special Pattern Effects" (which allow a variety of theming and patterns on the slide's surface)

Resin-transfer molding (RTM) technology creates perfectly smooth, shiny slide components with zero rough edges and perfect component alignment

Conveyor or tower available as an entry option Translucent applications

More on Polin Waterparks



Polin was founded in Istanbul in 1976 and has since grown into a leading company in the waterparks industry. Today Polin is a world leader in the design, production and installation of water parks and water-play attractions. Polin has completed 3,500 waterpark projects in 109 countries around the world and is the biggest waterslide supplier in Eurasia. Working with a wide variety of clients has helped Polin reach several milestones including installing the first waterparks in many countries and many other award-winning rides at parks with world-renowned reputations.



For more info, visit www.polin.com.tr or contact Sohret Pakis at +90 262 656 64 67 or sohret.pakis@polin.com.tr.



Polin Waterparks is a Polin Group Company

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1554139/Polin_Stingray.jpg

SOURCE Polin Waterparks