Polaris Divests a Majority of its Shareholding in Jetpak

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jetpak Top Holding AB (publ) ("Jetpak" or the "Company") has been informed by the Polaris Shareholders1 that they have divested in aggregate 4,000,000 shares in Jetpak, corresponding to approximately 33,3 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company, to a limited group of investors, including long-term institutional investors advised by Paradigm Capital AG. Following the transaction, Polaris owns 638,019 shares in Jetpak, corresponding to approximately 5,3 percent of the total number of outstanding shares in the Company.

1 "Polaris Shareholders" refers to i) Polaris Private Equity III K/S and Kommanditselskabet af 1. marts 2009 (CIV), represented by its general partner Polaris III Invest Fonden and ii) Polaris Private Equity II K/S and Kommanditselskabet (CIV) af 8 februar 2005, represented by their general partners Polaris Invest II ApS and Polaris II Invest Fonden.

Kenneth Marx, CEO Jetpak. +46(0)73-368-54-00, kenneth.marx@jetpak.com

About Jetpak

Jetpak is the simple and fastest option for prioritized door-to-door deliveries. We offer solutions for both spontaneous transport needs and customized logistics. Jetpak primarily operates in the "courier, express, and parcel" market (the so-called CEP market), and the company's operations are mainly divided into an Express Ad-hoc and Express Systemized segment. Jetpak is represented in more than 170 locations around the Nordic region and Europe. Jetpak has a unique and flexible customer offering based on the availability of approximately 4,000 departures daily and an extensive distribution network with approximately 700 courier vehicles. This is something that enables us to offer the market to deliver the fastest and most comprehensive same-day service. This can be further supplemented with a unique tailor-made next-day service for system-based transports. Your delivery is our priority. We are Jetpak - simple, fastest & most precise. Jetpak Top Holding AB has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier since December 5, 2018. The share is traded with the ISIN code SE0012012508 and under the short name JETPAK. For more information, please visit: https://jetpakgroup.com.

FNCA Sweden AB is Jetpak's Certified Adviser, e-mail info@fnca.se, phone +46-8-528-003-99.

