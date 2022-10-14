PokerStars Celebrates Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs Home Openers with Union Station Fan Experience

PokerStars gets ready for EPIC season ahead with partner Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment

TORONTO, Oct. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- To celebrate the home opening games, PokerStars met the excitement of Toronto Raptors and Maple Leafs fans with an epic Union Station takeover. Inviting fans closer to the action, the PokerStars and MLSE partnership was brought to life with epic giveaways, team mascot appearances and fan interaction, with the promise of much more to come. As the season progresses, PokerStars and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) will continue surprising and delighting fans, bringing them epic entertainment and unique opportunities around key moments and games.

This is just the start of an exciting partnership between PokerStars and Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment (MLSE), alongside FanDuel Sportsbook, that was announced earlier this year. The goal is to offer fans and players in Ontario exciting entertainment and unique experiences through sports, poker, and casino gaming.

Earlier this year, PokerStars officially launched its partnership with MLSE, alongside FanDuel Sportsbook. The two united into a strategic partnership to offer fans and players in Ontario a powerful combination of entertainment through leading sports, poker and casino gaming experiences.

Together, PokerStars and MLSE are rolling out a year of epic experiences and rewards, kicking off with a PokerStars Casino takeover of Union Station, season opener activations, special giveaways, and content that hypes the fans and gets behind the teams.

"We are always looking for ways to make the experience for our customers better, and as a leading gaming brand in the newly regulated Ontario market, we couldn't think of a better way to do this than by partnering with the Toronto teams," said Tom Warren, PokerStars Marketing Director. "Our aim is for this partnership to be a win-win for our players and fans alike – making the experience of playing with PokerStars more Epic thanks to the partnership, and finding ways to make the fan experience of watching their teams better too. There's much to come in the next few weeks and months but for now we want to wish the teams good luck for the new season – we are excited to be on board!"

"We are thrilled to partner with Flutter Entertainment, a global leader and one of the most trusted operators in the sports betting industry," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships, MLSE. "As the Online Gaming markets open in Ontario, we have worked hard to find partners who aligned with both our vision for innovation, and our values including a shared commitment to responsible gaming. We look forward to working with Flutter and providing a platform for them to engage with the millions of 19+ Ontario residents who are fans of our teams."

This partnership, a first-of-its kind for Flutter Entertainment plc in North America, offers PokerStars and FanDuel an opportunity to showcase their brands to some of the most loyal sports fans in Ontario, across Maple Leafs, Raptors, Toronto FC, and Toronto Argonauts, and to be featured prominently across physical and digital assets.

PokerStars' safer gaming protections make them leaders in responsible gaming worldwide and will be replicated in Ontario and supported and promoted by MLSE teams via a range of media assets. To learn more about helpful tools to ensure that playing time is always enjoyable, visit https://www.on.pokerstars.ca/about/responsible-gaming/

About PokerStars

PokerStars operates the world's most popular online poker sites, as well as offering its community entertainment across PokerStars Casino and PokerStars Sports. Since it launched in 2001, PokerStars has become the first choice of players all over the world, with more daily tournaments than anywhere else and with the best online security. More than 225 billion hands have been dealt on PokerStars, which is more than any other site. PokerStars is ultimately owned by Flutter Entertainment plc., the world's largest sports betting and gaming operator with a portfolio of globally recognized brands and a constituent of the FTSE 100 index of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: FLTR; EURONEXT: FLTR).

