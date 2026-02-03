PointGrab Unlocks the Agile Office: Introducing the CogniPoint 2 Flex Occupancy Sensor, the Industry's First Enterprise Thread Sensing Solution

LONDON, Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PointGrab, a pioneer in enterprise occupancy sensing for commercial offices, today announced the launch of CogniPoint 2 Flex, a battery powered occupancy sensor enabling the industry's first large scale deployment of Thread networking in commercial real estate. The launch introduces a standard, low power mesh network of purpose built Edge AI devices for enterprise workplaces, unlocking real time occupancy intelligence without traditional infrastructure constraints.

Why should workplace intelligence wait for the next construction project?

The modern office has an insight gap. Business moves at the speed of software; buildings still move at the speed of concrete. In a hybrid world where headcount is volatile and earning the commute is a Gen Z mandate, leaders can no longer afford limited visibility into how space is actually used.

While smart homes have scaled with the interoperable Thread standard, commercial offices remain anchored by legacy cabling. This structural friction, including months of planning, contractors and IT alignment, prevents workplaces technology from evolving at the pace of the business.

The new PointGrab sensor changes the equation. It fuels digital workplace initiatives such as booking platforms, employee experience applications, and digital signage with trusted, real time occupancy data, across entire portfolios, in both legacy buildings and new developments.

By establishing a future ready Thread based sensing infrastructure, organizations can now gain visibility into space utilization, validate workplace design decisions quickly, and adapt office environments dynamically as needs change.

Eliminate Infrastructure Friction, Accelerate Time to Value

CogniPoint 2 Flex delivers the fastest path to workplace intelligence by removing the barriers that slow traditional deployments. Its long life battery powered design and self healing Thread network enable enterprises to deploy hundreds of sensors in hours rather than weeks.

Zero Cabling Deployment: No wires, no contractors, and no disruption. Magnetic or adhesive mounting enables rapid installation across existing offices, immediately enhancing workplace applications with true occupancy data.

No wires, no contractors, and no disruption. Magnetic or adhesive mounting enables rapid installation across existing offices, immediately enhancing workplace applications with true occupancy data. Lower Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): Reduced installation costs and a three year battery operations guarantee are lowering upfront and ongoing costs, delivering faster ROI.

Reduced installation costs and a three year battery operations guarantee are lowering upfront and ongoing costs, delivering faster ROI. Enterprise Thread networking: CogniPoint 2 Flex establishes a secure and energy efficient Thread network at the core of a standard and future ready foundation for additional workplace IOT devices.

Privacy Without Compromise

In an age of heightened digital scrutiny, PointGrab maintains its position as the gold standard for secure data handling through a Privacy by Design approach. True to the company's reputation for high accuracy, the new CogniPoint 2 Flex performs all spatial inference at the edge. No files are stored or transmitted, and no personally identifiable information (PII) is ever collected by the system

Innovation at every level

CogniPoint 2 Flex executes the latest generation AI models directly on the device itself, enabled by the low power Ensemble MCU family by Alif Semiconductor®.

"CogniPoint 2 Flex is a great example of what becomes possible when edge AI, ultra-low power design, and modern networking standards come together," said Reza Kazerounian, Co-Founder and President of Alif Semiconductor. "By leveraging Alif's Ensemble MCU and its built-in NPU for the AI model, PointGrab is able to create an enterprise sensor that is accurate and power efficient, while preserving."

A Forward Looking Foundation for the Agile Office

"The era of the static office is over. With CogniPoint 2 Flex, you can now decouple workplace intelligence from the constraints of physical infrastructure," said Amir Einav, CEO of PointGrab.

"By combining high performance battery power with the industry standard Thread protocol, we've made spatial intelligence at the edge truly plug and play. We provide the smart office application ecosystem an interoperable data foundation that fits seamlessly into existing IT guidelines. For the first time, workplace leaders can rapidly transform any office space, at any time, into a high performing agile workplace with zero construction friction".

About PointGrab

PointGrab is a pioneer in the field of enterprise occupancy sensing. Our technology empowers the world's leading organizations to create efficient, sustainable, and employee-centric workplaces. With hundreds of deployments globally, PointGrab continues to lead the Intelligent Workplace

Media Contact:

amire@pointgrab.com

www.pointgrab.com