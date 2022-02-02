Point Of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size To Reach USD 29.63 BN In 2028 | Increasing Depletion Of Groundwater And Rising Focus On Finding Alternate Ways Of Cleaning Water Are Expected To Drive Market Revenue Growth, Says Reports and Data

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point of use water treatment systems market size is expected to reach USD 29.63 Billion in 2028 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period, according to latest report by Reports and Data. Steady revenue growth of point of use water treatment systems has been driven by their increased demand in end-use applications in both residential and non-residential sectors. Growing awareness about the benefits of clean water, technological innovations in water treatment industry, and rising disposable income, especially in emerging economies, are expected to drive market revenue growth.

Several countries lacking financial stability to provide clean drinking water are being helped by international organizations with funding, in order to protect citizens in these countries from various water-borne illnesses. Several deaths are being reported on a yearly basis in many parts of the world due to water contamination, which is a serious concern and hence, is driving demand for purified water. This, in turn, is boosting growth of point of use water treatment systems market. However, market growth may be hampered in upcoming years due to growing popularity of bottled drinking water.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

Point of use water treatment systems are mainly used to treat water from taps, which may contain unhealthy levels of arsenic. These systems are convenient to use, as they can be directly connected to the water inlet, and often come with a tank as well as a dedicated faucet.

By technology, the reverse osmosis segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020 due to its capability to remove up to 99% of dissolved contaminants, such as lead, chlorine, arsenic, pesticides, sulfates, fluorides, and bacteria present in feed water. Apart from this, it can improve taste and color of water. Also, as water quality varies from region to region, different technologies are being developed and adopted based on customer preferences, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

By device, the countertop unit segment accounted for largest market revenue share in 2020. Countertop devices save space on the kitchen counter and do not require too many adjustments to mount. As a result, they are in high demand in residential homes.

Faucet-mounted filters and under-the-sink filters segments are expected to grow at faster CAGRs during the forecast period. Under-the-sink devices are generally installed under the kitchen counter.

In October 2021 , Pentair completed the transaction to acquire Pleatco. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa, and industrial air customers. The track record of product innovation by the team at Pleatco aligns with Pentair's commitment to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to customers.

, Pentair completed the transaction to acquire Pleatco. Pleatco manufactures water filtration and clean air technologies for pool, spa, and industrial air customers. The track record of product innovation by the team at Pleatco aligns with Pentair's commitment to deliver smart, sustainable solutions to customers. Companies profiled in the global market report include Culligan International Company, Honeywell International, Pentair, Panasonic Corporation, LG Electronics, Koninklijke Philips N.V., EcoWater Systems, A.O.Smith, Unilever, Amway Inc., Eureka Forbes, and Tata Chemicals.

For this report, Reports and Data has segmented the global point of use water treatment systems market based on device, technology, application, and region:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Faucet-Mounted Filters



Tabletop pitchers



Countertop Units



Under-the-sink Filters



Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Reverse Osmosis Systems



Distillation Systems



Ultrafiltration Systems



Disinfection Methods



Filtration Methods



Ion Exchange



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Residential



Non-residential

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America



a. U.S.





b. Canada





c. Mexico



Europe



a. Germany





b. U.K.





c. France





d. Italy





e. Spain





f. Sweden





g. BENELUX





h. Rest of Europe



Asia-Pacific



a. China





b. India





c. Japan





d. South Korea





e. Rest of APAC



Latin America



a. Brazil





b. Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

a. Saudi Arabia





b. UAE





c. South Africa





d. Israel





e. Rest of MEA

