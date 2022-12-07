Point-of-Sale Terminals Market to be Worth $181.47 Billion by 2030: Million Insights

FELTON, Calif., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market size was worth USD 85.16 million in 2021, which is anticipated to value at USD 181.4 billion at a 8.5% CAGR by 2030. The demand for POS terminals is expected to increase during the forecast period because of the rapid adoption of contactless and cashless payments due to the COVID-19 impact. As a result, there is an increase in the adoption of mobile POS (mPOS) by several industries to improve return on investment (ROI) and support contactless payment modes.

Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:

Based on the product insights, fixed POS accounted for a 50.0% revenue share globally in 2021. The dominance can be attributed to the preference for fixed POS terminals by vendors for installation costs and procurement.

The cloud segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 10.0% in the forecast period owing to an increase in the adoption of SaaS technology to assist consumers with minimum expenditure in terms of a monthly subscription.

Based on component insights, the hardware segment accounted for a revenue share of 60.0% in 2021 and is expected to reveal a 6.0% CAGR in the forecast period. Extensive use of hardware devices for registering payment details is driving the segment growth.

Based on end-use insights, the retail segment upheld a 28.0% share in the market in 2021 owing to POS system integration through merchandising, marketing, customer relationship management (CRM), and inventory.

In 2021, North America was the second-largest region which is expected to reveal a 5.0% growth during the forecast period due to the presence of the latest payment technologies in retail outlets along with the government's initiative to support cashless payment.

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Growth & Trends

The implementation of wireless technologies initiates an efficient payment process for products and services in terms of restaurants and rental cars. The hospitality and retail sectors conduct operational tasks such as tracking and monitoring sales, inventory, and accounting with the use of POS terminals. It also enables the food service and bar businesses to maintain sustainable operations, sales, and production processes.

The purpose to create a modern drive-thru process is essential to develop an effective delivery process and order placement facility, which is likely to boost the POS terminal market during the forecast period. This service has been increasingly adopted by restaurants across the world with the benefit to ensure payments even during business peak hours. As a result, ongoing technical modifications and improvements for operational activities and customer experience are contributing to the market growth.

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Segmentation

Million Insights has segmented the global point-of-sale terminal market on the basis of product, component, deployment, end-use, and region:

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Fixed

Kiosks



Others

Mobile

Tablet



Others

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Cloud

On-premise

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

Restaurants

FSR

Fine Dine



Casual Dine

QSR

Drive-Thru



Others

Institutional

Fast Casual

Drive-Thru



Others

Others

Retail

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets



Convenience Stores



Grocery Stores



Specialty Stores



Gas Stations



Others

Hospitality

o Spas



o Hotels



o Resorts

Healthcare

o Pharmacies



o Others

Warehouse

Entertainment

o Cruise Lines/Ships



o Cinemas



o Casinos



o Golf Clubs



o Stadiums



o Amusement Parks



o Others

Point-of-Sale Terminal Market - Region Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 - 2030)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

U.K.



Germany



France



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

List of Key Players of Point-of-Sale (POS) Terminal Market

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Presto

Qu Inc.

Quail Digital

Revel Systems

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

TouchBistro Inc.

Xenial, Inc.

