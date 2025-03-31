Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market To Reach USD 30,482.16 million By 2032, Growing At A 9.61% CAGR - Credence Research

PUNE, India, March 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market is witnessing substantial growth, driven by evolving retail strategies and increasing brand competition. As companies seek innovative ways to capture consumer attention, POP displays have become a vital component of in-store marketing, enhancing product visibility and influencing purchasing decisions. The rise of organized retail, particularly in emerging markets, is further propelling demand for these displays. Technological advancements such as digital and interactive POP displays are also transforming the industry, providing brands with new opportunities to engage customers effectively. Additionally, the growing preference for eco-friendly and sustainable display materials is shaping market trends, as retailers and manufacturers align with global sustainability goals.

The Point Of Purchase (POP) Display Market is projected to expand significantly, from USD 14,630 million in 2024 to USD 30,482.16 million by 2032, reflecting a CAGR of 9.61% over the forecast period. This growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of POP displays across various sectors, including food & beverage, cosmetics, electronics, and pharmaceuticals. The shift toward experiential retail and omnichannel marketing strategies is further reinforcing the demand for dynamic and customizable display solutions. North America and Europe remain key markets, supported by high retail penetration and a strong focus on brand differentiation, while Asia-Pacific is emerging as a lucrative region due to expanding retail infrastructure and rising consumer spending.

Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/point-of-purchase-pop-display-market

Key Growth Determinants

Rising Demand for Retail Merchandising and Brand Differentiation

The increasing need for effective in-store marketing strategies is a primary driver of the Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market. As brands compete for consumer attention, retailers are leveraging visually appealing and strategically placed POP displays to enhance product visibility and drive impulse purchases. The rapid expansion of organized retail, particularly in emerging markets, is further fueling demand. Additionally, the adoption of digital and interactive displays is transforming traditional merchandising, offering brands innovative ways to engage shoppers and influence purchasing behavior.

Technological Advancements and Customization Trends

The integration of advanced display technologies, such as digital screens, augmented reality, and motion-sensor displays, is significantly boosting market growth. Brands are increasingly investing in customized and interactive POP displays that enhance customer engagement and improve sales conversion rates. The demand for modular and reusable displays is also rising, allowing retailers to adapt marketing campaigns dynamically. These innovations are not only improving consumer experience but also driving higher returns on marketing investments.

Growing Preference for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Displays

The shift toward environmentally sustainable retail solutions is shaping the POP display market, with brands and retailers prioritizing eco-friendly materials like recycled paper, biodegradable plastics, and sustainable wood. Stricter environmental regulations and increasing consumer awareness of sustainability issues are encouraging manufacturers to develop greener display solutions. This trend is expected to accelerate as companies align their retail strategies with global sustainability goals and corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Expansion of E-commerce and Omnichannel Retailing

While traditional brick-and-mortar stores remain the primary users of POP displays, the integration of omnichannel strategies is creating new opportunities for market expansion. Retailers are leveraging in-store displays to complement digital marketing efforts, offering seamless shopping experiences that connect physical and online channels. The rise of direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands and e-commerce-driven experiential retail is further driving demand for innovative and immersive in-store displays, ensuring continued market growth.

Key Growth Barriers

High Initial Investment and Maintenance Costs

One of the primary challenges in the Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market is the significant initial investment required for customized, digital, and interactive displays. While traditional cardboard and plastic displays remain cost-effective, advanced solutions incorporating LED screens, augmented reality, and motion sensors come with high production, installation, and maintenance expenses. Small and medium-sized retailers often struggle to allocate budgets for such high-end display solutions, limiting widespread adoption. Additionally, frequent updates and the need for technological integration add to operational costs, impacting market penetration.

Limited Shelf Space and Retail Constraints

Retailers, particularly in highly competitive markets, face space limitations that restrict the placement of large or elaborate POP displays. Supermarkets, hypermarkets, and convenience stores prioritize maximizing product assortment and stock availability, making it difficult for brands to secure prime display locations. Moreover, retailers often have strict guidelines on display placement and duration, which can hinder flexibility for brands looking to execute long-term promotional strategies. These constraints pose a challenge for manufacturers aiming to expand their footprint in high-traffic retail environments.

Environmental Concerns and Regulatory Compliance

The growing emphasis on sustainability and waste reduction is creating hurdles for the POP display market, particularly for single-use and non-recyclable materials. Governments worldwide are enforcing stricter regulations on plastic waste, carbon emissions, and sustainable sourcing, prompting brands to invest in eco-friendly alternatives. However, sustainable materials such as biodegradable plastics, FSC-certified wood, and recycled paper often come with higher production costs, which can limit affordability for mass adoption. Additionally, the transition to green solutions requires supply chain adjustments and compliance with evolving regulations, creating challenges for manufacturers.

Rising Shift Toward Digital Retail and E-commerce

The accelerated growth of e-commerce and direct-to-consumer (DTC) models is reducing foot traffic in physical retail stores, impacting the demand for in-store POP displays. Consumers increasingly prefer online shopping for its convenience, discounts, and personalized recommendations, leading retailers to shift their marketing investments toward digital advertising, influencer marketing, and AI-driven promotions. As omnichannel retailing evolves, brands are required to balance physical and digital marketing strategies, making traditional in-store displays less central to consumer engagement. This shift may slow the market's expansion, particularly in regions with strong e-commerce penetration.

Segmentation

By Product Type

Counter Display



Floor Display



Gravity Feed Display



Pallet Display



Full Pallet Display





Half Pallet Display





Quarter Pallet Display



Side Kick Display



Dump Bin Display



Clip Strip



Others

By Material Type

Corrugated Board



Foam Board



Plastic Sheet



Expanded PVC





Acrylic





Polycarbonate





Others



Glass



Metal

By Sales Channel

Hypermarket & Supermarket



Departmental Store



Specialty Store



Convenience Store



Others

By Application

Food & Beverages



Cosmetics & Personal Care



Pharmaceuticals



Printing & Stationary



Electronics



Automotive



Others

Based on region

North America

The U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Germany



France



UK.



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



South-east Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC Countries



South Africa



The Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Preview the report with a detailed sample and understand how it can benefit your business strategy. Request a free sample today - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/point-of-purchase-pop-display-market

Regional Analysis

North America: Established Market with High Brand Investments

North America remains a dominant player in the Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market, driven by the region's well-established retail sector and high consumer spending. The presence of leading brands, coupled with the growing focus on experiential retail and in-store marketing, is boosting demand for innovative display solutions. The United States and Canada have a strong presence of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and specialty stores, where retailers invest heavily in customized and digital POP displays to enhance brand visibility. Additionally, sustainability regulations in the region are pushing companies to adopt eco-friendly materials for display production. The rising shift toward omnichannel strategies and interactive shopping experiences is further fueling market growth.

Europe: Strong Sustainability Focus and Retail Modernization

Europe's POP display market is experiencing steady growth, supported by strict environmental regulations and the region's commitment to sustainable retailing. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom are seeing increased demand for biodegradable and reusable POP displays, as retailers align their strategies with green marketing initiatives. The expansion of organized retail, particularly in Central and Eastern Europe, is also contributing to market expansion. Additionally, the integration of digital screens, AR-based displays, and AI-powered solutions in department stores and malls is enhancing customer engagement. However, high compliance costs for sustainability measures could pose a challenge to small retailers.

Asia-Pacific: Rapid Retail Expansion and Growing Consumer Base

Asia-Pacific is emerging as the fastest-growing region in the POP Display Market, fueled by rising urbanization, increasing disposable incomes, and the expansion of modern retail formats. Countries like China, India, and Japan are witnessing a surge in demand for cost-effective and visually appealing display solutions, particularly in the food & beverage, cosmetics, and consumer electronics sectors. The region's rapidly growing e-commerce industry is also influencing the adoption of phygital (physical + digital) strategies, where brands use POP displays to bridge the gap between offline and online shopping experiences. However, price sensitivity and logistical challenges in developing economies may impact the adoption of premium POP display solutions.

Latin America: Emerging Market with Growth Potential

Latin America's POP display market is gradually expanding due to increasing investments in the retail sector and the rise of modern shopping malls and supermarkets. Countries like Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina are witnessing growing demand for low-cost, reusable, and eco-friendly display solutions. The region's retail sector is evolving, with international brands entering the market and local retailers embracing in-store promotions to drive sales. However, economic fluctuations, high import tariffs, and currency volatility may pose challenges for the market's growth, particularly for advanced and tech-driven POP displays.

Middle East & Africa: Expanding Retail Infrastructure and Luxury Branding

The Middle East & Africa (MEA) region is witnessing an increase in demand for luxury retail displays and high-end brand promotions, particularly in countries like the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. The expansion of shopping malls, hypermarkets, and specialty stores is driving investments in customized POP displays to enhance customer engagement. Additionally, the region's growing tourism industry and rising disposable income levels are boosting demand for premium retail marketing solutions. However, challenges such as limited retail penetration in rural areas and high dependence on imports for display materials could impact market growth in certain regions.

Credence Research's Competitive Landscape Analysis

Credence Research's competitive landscape analysis of the Point of Purchase (POP) Display Market highlights the presence of key global and regional players focusing on innovation, sustainability, and digital transformation to gain a competitive edge. Leading companies such as Menasha Packaging, Sonoco Products, Smurfit Kappa, WestRock, Georgia-Pacific, Pratt Industries, and FFR Merchandising dominate the market by offering customized, high-impact, and eco-friendly display solutions. The industry is witnessing a strong shift toward sustainability, with companies investing in biodegradable and reusable materials to comply with environmental regulations. Additionally, technological advancements, including digital signage, AR-based displays, and motion-sensing technologies, are reshaping in-store marketing strategies. Players are expanding into emerging markets like Asia-Pacific and Latin America, where retail infrastructure is growing rapidly. Mergers, acquisitions, and strategic partnerships are common as companies seek to strengthen their market positioning. However, high production costs, limited retail space, and increasing e-commerce penetration pose challenges, requiring businesses to balance physical and digital marketing investments. The market's future growth will be driven by innovation, sustainability efforts, and omnichannel retail strategies.

Tailor the report to align with your specific business needs and gain targeted insights. Request https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/point-of-purchase-pop-display-market

Key Player Analysis

DS Smith Plc

Smurfit Kappa Group

International Paper Company

WestRock Company

Sonoco Products Company

Menasha Packaging Company, LLC

Pratt Industries, Inc.

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Mondi Group

Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

Recent Industry Developments

October 2023 : Ricola and Tetley, two leading Canada -based brands, announced a marketing collaboration to introduce innovative point-of-purchase (POP) displays featuring products from both companies. These pop-ups include Tetley's 'Super Teas' canisters alongside Ricola's fast-acting cough drops.

: Ricola and Tetley, two leading -based brands, announced a marketing collaboration to introduce innovative point-of-purchase (POP) displays featuring products from both companies. These pop-ups include Tetley's 'Super Teas' canisters alongside Ricola's fast-acting cough drops. November 2024 : Royal Containers Ltd., a provider of premium corrugated packaging and retail display solutions, established a strategic partnership with Proprint Services, a marketing print, merchandising, and packaging solutions provider. This collaboration aims to enhance both companies' capabilities in corrugated packaging, POP displays, retail displays, and folding carton manufacturing, delivering greater value to clients.

: Royal Containers Ltd., a provider of premium corrugated packaging and retail display solutions, established a strategic partnership with Proprint Services, a marketing print, merchandising, and packaging solutions provider. This collaboration aims to enhance both companies' capabilities in corrugated packaging, POP displays, retail displays, and folding carton manufacturing, delivering greater value to clients. September 2024 : L'Occitane Travel Retail launched a Sol de Janeiro pop-up at London Heathrow Airport as part of its summer campaign in global travel retail. The immersive 360-degree activation transformed the space into a tropical-themed experience celebrating summer and inclusivity.

: L'Occitane Travel Retail launched a pop-up at London Heathrow Airport as part of its summer campaign in global travel retail. The immersive 360-degree activation transformed the space into a tropical-themed experience celebrating summer and inclusivity. June 2024 : SPAR China opened a new supermarket at Zhanjiang World Trade Center, covering a 4,000m² area. The store offers competitive pricing across various product categories. Additionally, the Asia-Pacific region is witnessing an increasing influx of international brands entering the market.

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Gain a comprehensive understanding of the market through qualitative and quantitative analyses, considering both economic and non-economic factors, with segmentation and sub-segmentation details provided in terms of market value (USD Billion).

Identify regions and segments expected to experience the fastest growth or dominate the market, with a detailed analysis of geographic consumption patterns and the factors driving or hindering market performance in each region.

Stay informed about the competitive environment, with rankings of major players, recent product and service launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions from the past five years.

Access detailed profiles of major market players, including company overviews, insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis, to understand competitive advantages and market positioning.

Explore the present and forecasted market landscape, with insights into growth opportunities, market drivers, challenges, and constraints for both developed and emerging regions.

Benefit from Porter's Five Forces analysis and Value Chain insights to evaluate various market perspectives and competitive dynamics.

Understand the evolving market scenario, including potential growth opportunities and trends expected in the coming years.

Browse the report and understand how it can benefit your business strategy – https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/point-of-purchase-pop-display-market

Discover additional reports tailored to your industry needs

Point of Sale (POS) Printers Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/point-of-sale-pos-printers-market

Convertible Shipper Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/convertible-shipper-display-market

Light Emitting Diode (LED) Backlight Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/light-emitting-diode-led-backlight-display-market

AMOLED Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/amoled-display-market

Interactive Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/interactive-display-market

Glasses Free 3D Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/glasses-free-3d-display-market

Industrial Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/industrial-display-market

Commercial Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/commercial-display-market

Outdoor LED Display Market - https://www.credenceresearch.com/report/outdoor-led-display-market

Follow Us:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/credenceresearch/

https://x.com/CredenceResearc

https://www.facebook.com/CredenceResearch

MRAAS Consulting - https://www.mraasconsulting.com/industry-updates/green-hydrogen-unlocking-a-sustainable-future-market/

Credence Turbine - https://credenceturbine.com/

About Us:

Credence Research is a viable intelligence and market research platform that provides quantitative B2B research to more than 2000 clients worldwide and is built on the Give principle. The company is a market research and consulting firm serving governments, non-legislative associations, non-profit organizations, and various organizations worldwide. We help our clients improve their execution in a lasting way and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Us

Mitul Dean

Tower C-1105 , S 25, Akash Tower,

Vishal Nahar, Pimple Nilakh, Haveli,

Pune – 411027, India

sales@credenceresearch.com

www.credenceresearch.com

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2562161/Credence_Research_Logo.jpg