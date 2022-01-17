Podcast Hosting Services Market to Expand at CAGR of 28.5% During Forecast Period, Finds TMR Study

- Evolution of podcast for multimedia content with growing importance of adding videos to create ample opportunities in the podcast hosting services market

- Role of podcast hosting service providers to provide a variety of podcasts, including narratives, struggle, and success stories of founders of some of the world's well-known companies to stir growth

ALBANY, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Analysts at TMR project the podcast hosting services market to surpass the valuation of US$ 47.64 Bn by 2031. Podcast hosting services is gaining traction as it includes specific tools designed to improve subscriber experience. Podcast hosting provides an easy-to-use data dashboard with a control panel that keeps track of the number of listeners for each episode within the first 90 days, and podcast companies can obtain information of users who opt for podcast services.

Moreover, advertisers and commercial brands are realizing that podcast advertising is an effective and powerful tool to reach to highly occupied and targeted audience.

The news and politics segment displays huge demand among other podcast areas. News and politics podcasts genres provide listeners with exclusive political, business, and social news that are of use on a daily basis.

The growth in the use of podcast hosting services benefits from the evolution of podcast services. Introduction and success of subscription-based services from key players such as Spotify and Apple is attracting other vendors to include them in a range of service offerings.

Request a Report Sample at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=47247

Podcast Hosting Services Market – Key Findings of Report

Exponential rise in the penetration of smartphones in developing countries such as India , Brazil , and Argentina wherein consumers are increasingly using subscription-based podcast services for information and entertainment creates opportunities in the podcast hosting services market. A report of the Global System for Mobile Communications finds additional 1.6 billion smartphone connections to be in place by 2025 for the smartphone subscription to account for nearly 81% of total mobile connections.

, , and wherein consumers are increasingly using subscription-based podcast services for information and entertainment creates opportunities in the podcast hosting services market. A report of the Global System for Mobile Communications finds additional 1.6 billion smartphone connections to be in place by 2025 for the smartphone subscription to account for nearly 81% of total mobile connections. Growing practice of adoption of audio-on-demand and podcasts on smartphones due to the advantage of heightened streaming experience services fuels the growth of the podcast hosting services market

Introduction of subscription-based podcast services from key players such as Apple and Spotify creates leap in the podcast hosting services market. For instance, subscription services from Apple enable subscribers to have access to ad-free and premium content.

Besides politics and news, availability of a variety of content in storytelling format of success stories of businesses attract attention of aspiring and early-stage entrepreneurs

Launch of free and novel podcast platforms for hosting, distribution, and monetization of podcasts is ushering in significant changes in the podcast hosting services market. Furthermore, technological innovations that allow users to opt for the right balance of ad formats help users and podcasters gain value for every dollar spent. This, in turn, favors the podcast hosting services market.

With evolution of podcast that has emerged to be a medium for the streaming of multi-media content, podcasters are experimenting with graphics, videos, and GIFs, among other tools to enhance their content

Opportunities for recording, editing, cleaning up, and fixing the volume of audio files are creating revenue streams in software in the podcast hosting services market

Get PDF Brochure for More Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47247

Podcast Hosting Services Market – Growth Drivers

Changing telecommunication landscape with emergence of 5G for wide bandwidth and superfast mobile data enables advanced podcast experience in real-time. This fuels the growth of the podcast hosting services market

Excessive penetration of smartphones and increasing adoption of audio-on-demand information, entertainment, and infotainment content stimulate the podcast hosting services market

Get a Customized Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=47247

Podcast Hosting Services Market – Key Players

Some of the key players operating in the podcast hosting services market are;

Anchor FM Inc.

Audioboom Group plc

Buzzsprout

Fireside Labs LLC

Podbean Tech Inc.

SermonAudio

SoundCloud Inc.

Spreaker Inc.

Acast

Blubrry Podcasting

Castos Inc.

Hubhopper Liberated Syndication

Podomatic Inc.

Simplecast

SPI Labs LLC

Transistor Inc.

Buy an Exclusive Research Report at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=47247<ype=S

The podcast hosting services market is segmented as follows;

Podcast Hosting Services Market, by Revenue Stream

Advertising

Host-Read Ad



Programmatic Ad

Hosting Services

Capturing



Editing



Publishing & Sharing

Direct Payment (Tipping/ Patronage/ Payable Content)

Audio Content Creation

Podcast Hosting Services Market, by Genre

Business

Education

Government & Organizations

Music

News & Politics

Religion & Spirituality

Science & Medicine

Sports & Recreation

Technology

Television & Film

Others (Comedy, Arts, etc.)

Podcast Hosting Services Market, by End User

Individual

Commercial

Education

Government

Podcast Hosting Services Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

(APAC) Middle East & Africa (MEA)

& (MEA) South America

Browse Latest IT & Telecom Market Research Reports by TMR:

Embedded Hypervisor Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/embedded-hypervisor-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/embedded-hypervisor-market.html U.S. and Latin America Identity and Access Management (IAM) Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-latin-america-identity-and-access-management-iam-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/us-latin-america-identity-and-access-management-iam-market.html Cyber Security Consulting Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cyber-security-consulting-market.html

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/cyber-security-consulting-market.html Online Education Market – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/online-education-market.html

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research is a global market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyse information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

For More Research Insights on Leading Industries, Visit our YouTube channel - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8e-z-g23-TdDMuODiL8BKQ

Contact

Mr Rohit Bhisey

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY - 12207

United States

USA - Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: Twitter | LinkedIn

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Website: http://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Press Release: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/pressrelease/podcast-hosting-services-market.htm

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682871/TMR_Logo_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Transparency Market Research