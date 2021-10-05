Poda Completes Delivery of 500,000 Beyond Burn™ Poda Pod Order

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PODA HOLDINGS, INC. ("Poda" or the "Company") (CSE: PODA) (FSE: 99L) (OTC: PODAF) is pleased to announce that it has completed delivery of the previously announced purchase order of 500,000 Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods.

On October 4th, 2021, Poda completed delivery to the customer of 500,000 Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods that had been previously ordered on September 7th, 2021. It is anticipated that the customer will now begin preparations for launching the products into the Asian and European marketplaces.

Mr. Ryan Selby, CEO of the Company, commented, "This delivery marks the beginning of large-scale sales of Poda's products. Our pilot production facility continues to produce nearly 400,000 Poda Pods per month, and this production will be used to support continued sales growth to strategic customers in markets around the world. Our goal is to continue priming key markets so that we will be able to sell the entirety of our anticipated 10 million monthly production capacity as soon as the production facility is brought online. I look forward to an exciting 2022 as we, through our strategic subsidiaries, continue to grow our production capacities and sales volumes and expand our operations into markets around the globe."

On Behalf of the Board,

Ryan Selby

CEO, Director, and Chairman of the Board

Poda Holdings, Inc.

Toll-free North America: +1-833-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

Outside North America: +1-406-TRY-PODA (879-7632)

investors@poda-holdings.com

www.poda-holdings.com

ABOUT PODA HOLDINGS, INC.

Poda Holdings, Inc. ("Poda" or the "Company") is actively engaged in the global commercialization of heat-not-burn ("HNB") smoking products, which have the potential to reduce the risks associated with combustible smoking products. The Company has developed a patented HNB system that uses proprietary biodegradable single-use pods, which are both consumer and environmentally friendly. The innovative design of the Company's HNB platform prevents cross-contamination between the heating devices and the pods, eliminating all cleaning requirements and providing users with the most convenient and enjoyable potentially-reduced-risk smoking experience. Poda's HNB system is fully patented in Canada and is patent pending in over 60 additional countries, covering almost 70% of the global population. The Company's Poda Pods are the first and only cigarettes to have a completely closed end. This exclusive design eliminates all cleaning requirements and provides a truly ashless HNB cigarette. Poda's fully patented system is one of a kind and solves the major pain-point that ALL other HNB products suffer from: daily cleaning requirements. The Company's flagship Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods contain a unique tobacco-free blend of pelletized tea leaves infused with synthetic nicotine, which provides adult smokers with a smoke-free alternative to their regular habit without sacrificing satisfaction. Beyond Burn™ Poda Pods have been expertly crafted to mimic the sensorial experience of traditional cigarettes without the smoke, without the smell, and without the tobacco.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Although Poda Holdings, Inc. believes, in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because Poda Holdings, Inc. can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned to not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. Poda Holdings, Inc. undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of Poda Holdings, Inc., its securities, or financial or operating results (as applicable). Poda Holdings, Inc. disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Related Links

https://podalifestyle.com/



SOURCE Poda Lifestyle and Wellness Ltd.