PMC launches next-generation Main Monitor models for today's spatial and object-based audio workflows

PMC has introduced its all-new Main Monitor models at NAMM 2026, marking its most significant advance in monitor design in more than three decades and coinciding with the company's 35th anniversary. Developed entirely in-house, the new models reflect the evolving needs of music, film and broadcast production, where spatial and object-based audio formats continue to influence how mixes are created and delivered.

A key development is PMC's new long-throw bass driver platform, designed and manufactured in-house for the first time. Working in harmony with an evolved ATL™ bass-loading system and LaminairX™ airflow technology, these drivers feature heavily vented motor assemblies, dual-spider suspensions and triple-wound voice coils with up to 36mm of linear excursion - more than triple the previous generation. The result is exceptionally stable, natural low-frequency performance with the headroom required in high-channel-count immersive environments.

Midrange reproduction is delivered by the new hand-built PMC75v3 soft-dome driver, also produced entirely in-house. Incorporating the proprietary a-void™ absorber to minimise rear-wave reflections, and guided by the new n-compass™ dual-profile waveguide, it provides wide, smooth and consistent dispersion - supporting accurate imaging and localisation across a broad listening area, an important requirement in spatial formats.

A hand-built 34mm soft-dome HF driver completes the 3-way design, offering extended, low-distortion high-frequency performance suited to long-form mix sessions.

System control is delivered through the updated SoundAlign2™ environment in combination with the master36 DSP-powered amplifier controller. The master36 provides 32-bit DSP crossover processing, flexible I/O and six channels of high-efficiency Class-D amplification totalling 3600W. For expanded or dual-cabinet configurations, the power20 adds a 2000W Class-D amplifier to drive XBD and selected LF sections. The combination of units together provides consistent voicing, precise crossover behaviour and the headroom required for demanding monitoring tasks.

The Main Monitor Series comprises four fully active 3-way models - PMC10, PMC12, PMC15 and PMC10-4 - all of which can operate as standalone systems or be expanded with matching XBD cabinets or standalone subs. Shared voicing and dispersion characteristics allow seamless integration across stereo, multichannel and Dolby Atmos Music installations.

