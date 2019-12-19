PMC Fund Services Ltd Selects PFS-PAXUS

LONDON, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Fund Systems (PFS), the leading provider of global fund administration software, is pleased to announce that PMC Fund Services Ltd ('PMC') an independent fund administrator based in Asia, has selected the PFS-PAXUS fund administration system for its third-party fund administration business operations.

With an experienced team of professionals, PMC offers assistance and advice on all aspects of fund structure and setup, in addition to a comprehensive range of fund administration solutions, including middle and back office functions, and Corporate Governance services. PFS-PAXUS will provide PMC with a complete back-office fund accounting, portfolio valuation, fund pricing and transfer agency solution in a single, automated and fully integrated system for the administration of their clients' investment funds.

Following an extensive procurement project where PMC set out to find the best fund administration system that could actively assist the growth of their rapidly expanding third-party fund services business, PMC selected PFS-PAXUS and opted for PFS' vendor hosted full 'Software-as-a-Service' (SaaS) cloud deployment licensing model. PMC staff will be able to access PFS-PAXUS from anywhere in the world, secure in the knowledge that all data is managed 24/7 in a highly secure environment, with all upgrades, DRP measures and ongoing maintenance being taken care of by PFS' experts.

Commenting upon the successful selection of PFS-PAXUS by PMC, Paul Kneen CEO of Pacific Fund Systems, added "We believe there is currently no better multi-functional market wide product that can compete head on with PFS-PAXUS, and we are delighted to welcome PMC Fund Services Ltd as a new client. PFS is well served by a skilled team of professionals who work tirelessly to ensure our clients, both new and existing, are provided with the highest levels of service and support in the use of our software solutions."

Pacific Fund Systems services a continually expanding international client base with more than US$600bn of assets managed globally on PFS-PAXUS.

To learn more please visit: www.pacificfundsystems.com

SOURCE Pacific Fund Systems