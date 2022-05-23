PM Group Expands Philadelphia Office

"We are delighted to officially open our new, expanded Philadelphia office, which was originally established in April 2021. Our business has grown significantly in the past year as we respond to our clients' needs. The expansion is a further significant milestone in the strategic development of our global life science business. It also marks a significant point in our expansion in the USA where we also recently opened a new office in Irvine, California," said Allan Schouten, President USA, PM Group.

PM Group is an employee owned company recognized for its culture of commitment, inclusivity and innovation. It has a 49-year track-record delivering complex projects for the world's leading multinationals. With over 3,500+ people, PM Group is a recognized ENR Top 5 International Pharma Engineering design firm with a turnover of over US$400m. Clients include Bayer, Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Resilience, Roche Genentech, Sanofi, and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"We are very excited to open our new expanded office in Philadelphia. One year on, we are delighted with the pace of growth and quality of our expanding multi-discipline team. It's a testament to their hard work and dedication that we are able to provide our clients with exceptional project delivery services. Our plan is to continue to expand and our new office will allow us to do that," said Brendan O'Connell, General Manager & Senior Vice President USA , PM Group.

PM Group is an international project delivery company, with offices operating across the USA, Europe and Asia. In the United States, PM Group has offices in Philadelphia, Boston, San Francisco and Irvine.

