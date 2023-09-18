PLUSS ties up with The Rodnight Partnership to enhance availability of its neonatal cooling device 'MiraCradle®' in developing countries

MiraCradle® is based on innovative 'phase change materials' technology to treat birth asphyxia, its clinical evidence has been widely published in medical journals

This partnership would ensure timely treatment, especially in the African Union, Middle East and South East Asia

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluss Advanced Technologies (PLUSS), India has tied up with The Rodnight Partnership to enhance availability of its neonatal cooling device, 'MiraCradle®', in the African Union. MiraCradle® is the world's first non-electronic, portable device for treating babies born with a condition called birth asphyxia. It has been developed in partnership with Christian Medical College, Vellore in India; it induces therapeutic hypothermia among newborns suffering from birth asphyxia, which is the prescribed medical treatment for it. Its clinical efficacy has been reported in the British Medical Journal, International Journal of Paediatric Research, among others; it is also included in the National Library of Medicine (NLM).

Birth asphyxia in newborns is caused by lack of oxygen to the brain. It causes cell damage, and consequently developmental disorders later. For treatment using MiraCradle®, the infant is placed on the device, which absorbs the body heat and keeps the infant cool for upto 72 hours. The device does not require electricity while in use.

MiraCradle® has also been included in the WHO compendium of 'Affordable Innovative Health Technologies' and has been granted a patent in the United States, Europe, Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia and India. Its development team members have received MIT's 'Innovators Under 35' award.

"MiraCradle® offers a safe, more controlled and low-cost cooling compared to servo-controlled cooling equipment. It would be particularly significant for facilities that are resource constrained, and where travel distances to tertiary care centres might be substantial. We are happy to partner with The Rodnight Partnership to enhance availability of this device in the Global South," said Udit Mangal, Vice President & Business Head-Lifesciences, Pluss Advanced Technologies. "We have also received interest from a number of manufacturers for licensing this technology and are actively evaluating it to further the worldwide availability of MiraCradle®," he added.

The Rodnight Partnership assists medical manufacturing companies in their international endeavours. This initiative aligns with the G20 declaration, of facilitating equitable access to safe, effective and affordable therapeutics and diagnostics, especially in low-and middle-income countries.

About PLUSS

Pluss Advanced Technologies started with R&D and manufacturing of specialized polymers, in 1994. In 2007 PLUSS commenced development of Phase Change Materials, in 2012, it raised funds from Tata Capital Innovations Fund, expanded R&D and commercialized innovative temperature control solutions using proprietary materials, which addressed unmet needs of temperature control across refrigeration, cold-chain logistics and healthcare. PLUSS now has demand for its technology from various parts of the world and has opened a subsidiary in the Netherlands. Since 2021, PLUSS is a subsidiary of Carborundum Universal Limited (CUMI), a Murugappa Group company. Please also visit www.pluss.co.in, www.miracradle.com

