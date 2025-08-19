Plusgrade Unveils Major New Product Collection to Accelerate Growth and Unlock More Value Across the Traveler Journey

Fifteen new and enhanced products across Travel Experiences, Loyalty, and Hospitality Upselling now available

Designed to drive faster revenue, reduce friction, and personalize traveler experiences at scale

Signals Plusgrade's next chapter of growth and innovation across its global partner network

MONTREAL, Aug. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Plusgrade , a global leader in ancillary revenue solutions, today announced the launch of its newest product collection: a bold expansion of new and enhanced capabilities designed to unlock more value at every step of the traveler journey.

Spanning 15 new products, features and major enhancements across airline, cruise, hospitality, rail, financial services, and loyalty verticals, this release introduces innovations like smarter seat merchandising with interactive seatmaps, AI-Powered Pricing, Cross-Airline Upgrades, Pay with Points for Elite Status, and the new Hospitality Front Desk Tool. Each solution is built to improve traveler experiences and deliver revenue impact for Plusgrade's global network of 250+ partners.

"As we grow, we're focused on what really moves the needle for our partners: speed to revenue, seamless integration, and better traveler experiences," said Ken Harris, Founder & CEO of Plusgrade. "Every product we're announcing today does exactly that. These aren't just new features—they're solutions that deliver results from day one. And they're made by the most ambitious team in the industry."

The announcement showcases Plusgrade's continued investment in ancillary revenue product leadership and its ambition to shape the future of travel. From smarter merchandising to real-time loyalty personalization and in-stay hospitality upselling, these launches are designed to help partners capture more revenue while making travel better for millions of people around the world.

About Plusgrade

Plusgrade powers the global travel industry with its portfolio of leading ancillary revenue solutions. Over 250 airline, hospitality, cruise, passenger rail, and financial services companies trust Plusgrade to create new, meaningful revenue streams through incredible customer experiences. As the ancillary revenue powerhouse, Plusgrade has generated billions of dollars in new revenue opportunities across its platform for its partners, while creating enhanced travel experiences for millions of their passengers and guests. Plusgrade was founded in 2009 with headquarters in Montreal and has offices around the world. For more information, visit plusgrade.com .

