Pluribus Company Rowanwood Integrates with Sava Intelligent Energy

TORONTO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rowanwood Professional Services Ltd. ("Rowanwood"), a Pluribus Technologies (TSXV: PLRB) portfolio company that provides property asset management ("Apex") software, today announced it has integrated its new ("Carbon Hub") an energy management solution with Sava Intelligent Energy, a Sava Technology Ltd. ("Sava") product.

Sava Intelligent Energy provides energy rating and performance calculations and analytics for reducing energy and carbon in housing. Built using Sava's 40 years' experience at the forefront of energy modelling, Sava Intelligent Energy is used by over 200 housing providers throughout the UK, analyzing a combined portfolio of over 3 million properties. Sava Intelligent Energy is a powerful toolset that helps property managers to calculate carbon and fuel cost outputs, perform analysis to gain a deeper insight into the property energy needs and to perform scenario modelling to build the optimum costed improvement plan to meeting Government carbon targets.

"Being able to seamlessly share information between Cloud applications will lead to more informed business decisions that support better energy data management. This allows for more cost-efficient property investment options with a tangible reduction in the overall carbon operating costs for the tenant" said Steve Brook, Managing Director of Rowanwood. "Partnering with the UK leader in energy analytics and investment modelling solutions for the housing industry will drive meaningful efficiencies and support an improved user experience for both companies' mutual customers in addition to raising the profile of Rowanwood's solutions."

Energy data and other analytical information collected and managed within Rowanwood's Carbon Hub product will synchronize into Sava Intelligent Energy performing background energy calculations and providing the customer with real-time energy performance and carbon outputs. The customer can then perform extensive analysis on their properties, building a cost-effective energy improvement plan which is then synchronised back into Carbon Hub for managing, planning and monitoring of the delivery of the work. The integration will be available in the coming weeks with the onboarding of Rowanwood's first Carbon Hub customer.

Richard Adair, CEO of Pluribus adds "Through this new technology, Rowanwood and Sava customers can achieve Carbon Net Zero targets with Carbon Hub that was designed and developed based on the foundations of our proven asset management solution."

About Rowanwood Professional Services Ltd.

Rowanwood a wholly owned subsidiary of Pluribus Technologies Corp. (TSXV: PLRB), provides cloud-based property asset management and energy management solutions to customers managing in excess of 1 million property assets. The business solutions help organisations manage their property portfolio and achieve compliance. Both are integrated modular solutions designed for property managers, incorporating Core Asset Management, Asbestos Management, Planned Maintenance, Servicing & Inspections, Energy Management, Risk Management and Mobile surveying. For more information, please visit: www.rowanwood.ltd.

About Pluribus Technologies Corp.

Pluribus is a technology company that is a value-based acquirer of small, profitable business-to-business technology companies in a range of verticals and industries. Pluribus provides its acquisitions access to experienced sales and marketing resources, strategic partnership opportunities, a diverse portfolio of customers in different geographical markets and enabling technologies to create new revenue streams and provide the opportunity for these companies to grow in their respective markets. For more information, please visit: www.pluribustechnologies.com.

