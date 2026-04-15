Pluralsight Launches New AI Sandbox, Guided Learning, and Enterprise Integrations to Help Teams Build Job-Ready Tech Skills

Expanded hands-on AI experiences, instructor-led training, and workflow integrations help organizations turn technical learning into measurable business outcomes

WESTLAKE, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Pluralsight, the leading technology skills development company, today announced new platform capabilities designed to help organizations build and apply critical AI and technology skills more effectively. The release includes expanded AI sandbox experiences, new guided learning support, accelerated instructor-led training, and deeper integrations with leading enterprise systems including Workday, Cornerstone, SuccessFactors, and Edcast.

As companies increase investment in AI and cloud transformation, many still struggle to connect learning programs to day-to-day execution. Pluralsight's latest platform updates are designed to close that gap by embedding skill development into the flow of work, expanding opportunities for hands-on experimentation, and helping organizations validate skills in the systems teams already use.

"Organizations today often find that putting learning into practice is like trying to hit a constantly shifting target," said Erin Gajdalo, Chief Executive Officer at Pluralsight. "This release of new features provides organizations with a focused direction to close that gap. By integrating directly into the systems that teams already use and expanding safe environments for AI experimentation, we're enabling teams and enterprises to move from skill development to measurable impact faster, with greater confidence and assuredness."

Expanded hands-on AI learning and expert-led support

To help organizations build practical AI capability, Pluralsight is expanding its AI learning environment with more opportunities for safe, hands-on experimentation, giving learners the confidence to use modern AI tools before applying them on the job. This approach aligns with broader industry trends: 67% of global CISOs report their organizations have already implemented guidelines for AI use within data protection policies, and 64% say enabling AI tools is a top priority over the next two years.

New AI experience updates include:

An expanded library of leading large language models available in Pluralsight's AI Prompt Sandbox, giving learners more opportunities to experiment in a safe environment and build readiness for real-world AI use cases. Available models include ChatGPT 5-mini; Claude 4.5 Opus, Sonnet 4.5, and Haiku 4.5; Cohere Command R; Amazon Nova 2 Lite; Llama 3.3 70B; and Mistral Large 3

New Iris Guided Learning prompts within Pluralsight's AI-powered learning assistant, which provide more granular, real-time guidance as learners work through complex technical topics

Pluralsight is also expanding its Instructor-Led Training offerings for organizations that need to close critical skill gaps quickly. These high-touch, expert-led experiences include the AI Builder Series and virtual AWS Authorized Training, helping teams gain focused support on urgent transformation initiatives when self-paced learning alone may not be enough.

Deeper integrations to embed skill development into the flow of work

Pluralsight is also expanding its ecosystem connectivity to help organizations make skill development more visible, connected, and actionable across the enterprise. By integrating with the platforms teams already use, these updates help reduce friction between learning, validation, and execution.

Key connectivity updates include:

Cornerstone Integration : Enables organizations to sync Pluralsight content and tracking within the Cornerstone LMS.

: Enables organizations to sync Pluralsight content and tracking within the Cornerstone LMS. Workday Enhancements : Introduces a new Cloud Connect for Learning feature and brings Skill IQ directly into the Workday experience, helping organizations surface technical skill validation in the flow of work.

: Introduces a new Cloud Connect for Learning feature and brings Skill IQ directly into the Workday experience, helping organizations surface technical skill validation in the flow of work. SuccessFactors & Edcast Updates: Adds credit hour support for SuccessFactors and strengthens the Edcast connector to support more stable, efficient enterprise data flow.

With a more connected, hands-on approach to learning and workforce development, these newly available platform updates help organizations build critical technology skills. Learn more about the updates here.

For more information about how Pluralsight helps individuals and organizations close critical technology skill gaps, visit Pluralsight.com.

About Pluralsight

Pluralsight provides the only learning platform dedicated to accelerating the technology skills and capabilities of today's tech workforce. Thousands of companies, government organizations, and individuals around the world rely on Pluralsight to support critical technology skill development in areas that are crucial to innovation, including artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, software development, and machine learning. Pluralsight offers highly curated content developed by vetted technology experts, industry leading skill assessments, and hands-on, immersive learning experiences designed to help individuals skill-up faster. The company is headquartered in Westlake, Texas with a global office in Dublin, Ireland. For more information, visit pluralsight.com.

Media Contact

Haley McGuire

Communications Specialist

press@pluralsight.com

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