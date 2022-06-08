Plume Announces Three New Independent Directors to its Board

—Magdalena Yesil, Silicon Valley entrepreneur, Roxanne Oulman, former Medallia CFO and Tony Werner, former CTO of Comcast join Plume's board of directors—

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Plume® , the personalized communications services pioneer, today announced that it has appointed Magdalena Yesil, Founding Board Member of Salesforce, Roxanne Oulman, former Executive Vice President and CFO at Medallia and Tony Werner, former CTO at Comcast, as independent directors to its board.

"As a founder and entrepreneur, I not only look for great technology that customers love, and a talented team, but also the opportunity to create an entirely new category," said Magdalena Yesil. "Plume has created a new category that is redefining consumer experiences in smart spaces, and I'm thrilled to be a part of this ambitious group of people."

"Looking through the lens of cloud services and finance, I was very impressed with the high growth SaaS business Plume has built to date," said Roxanne Oulman. "I am thrilled about the opportunity to collaborate closely with such a talented team, and look forward to rolling up my sleeves to help them hyper-scale across a number of vectors."

"I've long shared Fahri's vision, and appreciated Plume's ambitions in reconstructing residential and small business service bundles," said Tony Werner. "Today, over 95% of home devices, ranging from personal computers, e-readers and tablets to the exploding number of IoT hardware, connect to broadband over WiFi. The one thing they all have in common is the critical need for high performance, reliable and consistent connectivity over an unlicensed, wireless spectrum. Plume is revolutionizing connectivity and the smart home experience with an open platform, hardware agnostic approach. I am excited to continue partnering with Fahri, and help the Plume team achieve their goals in transforming smart spaces globally."

These appointments come on the heels of Plume's explosive growth over the last three years. Plume powers more than 40 million active residential and small business locations with its cloud hosted services through more than 275 Communication Service Providers (CSP) across the Americas, Europe and Japan. To help fuel the accelerating expansion of the global software defined network controlled by its cloud control plane currently managing more than 1.6 billion unique client devices, Plume raised $540 million over two rounds of funding in 2021 from Insight Partners and SoftBank Vision Fund 2.

"I couldn't be more excited and honored to welcome Magdalena, Roxanne and Tony to Plume," said Fahri Diner, Founder and CEO of Plume. "They each bring unique skill sets, professional networks, and valuable perspectives to help propel us to new heights."

About Magdalena Yesil

Yesil is the executive chair of Informed.IQ, a robotic process automation company. She also serves on the boards of SoFi, Smartsheet and Zuora. She is the founder of Broadway Angels, an all-female group of angel investors, and the first investor and board member of Salesforce, where she served on the Board from formation to post IPO. Earlier in her career, Yesil founded three companies dedicated to commercializing Internet access, e-commerce infrastructure, and electronic payments, which led to an acquisition and two IPOs. She began her investing career at US Venture Partners and is the author of the bestselling book Power UP! How Smart Women Win in the New Economy. She is also one of the four women featured in NY Times best-selling author Julian Guthrie's book Alpha Girls.

About Roxanne Oulman

Oulman most recently served as Executive Vice President and CFO at Medallia, an Experience Management SaaS company. Oulman led Medallia's IPO in 2019 which was publicly traded until the purchase by Thoma Bravo for $6.4B in October of 2021. Prior to Medallia, Oulman was CFO and Executive Vice President at CallidusCloud, a publicly traded $2.4B market cap SaaS company. Previously, Roxanne led as the interim Chief Financial Officer at Thoratec Corporation, a publicly traded medical device company, where she held multiple financial leadership roles from 2004 to 2013. Oulman is also the Audit Committee Chair of CalAmp a Telematics company and has served on the board since July 2018.

About Tony Werner

Werner served as CTO and then President, Technology, Product, Xperience at Comcast Cable. Prior to Comcast, Tony served as Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer for Liberty Global, Inc., in Englewood, CO, where he led the company's global strategy for video, voice and data services. He has more than 40 years of engineering and technical management experience, having also held senior management positions with Qwest Communications, Aurora Networks, Tele-Communications, Inc. (TCI)/AT&T Broadband, Rogers Communications, Inc., and RCA Cablevision Systems.

About Plume®

Plume® is the creator of the world's first SaaS experience platform for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) and their subscribers, deployed in more than 40 million active locations globally. As the only open and hardware-independent, cloud-controlled solution, Plume enables the rapid delivery of new services for smart homes, small businesses, and beyond at massive scale. On the front end, Plume delivers self-optimizing adaptive WiFi, cyber-security, access and parental controls, and more. CSPs get robust data- and AI-driven back-end applications for unprecedented visibility, insights, support, operations, and marketing. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework that comes pre-integrated and supported on the leading silicon, CPE, and platform SDKs.

Plume's investors include Insight Partners, SoftBank, Liberty Global Ventures, Qualcomm and Samsung.

Visit plume.com , plume.com/homepass , plume.com/workpass , and opensync.io .

