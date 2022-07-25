Plumbing Fittings Market to reach US$ 91.9 billion by 2031; States TMR Study

Rising construction activities in emerging economies spurring demand in plumbing fittings market; massive demand for pipes for high-performance plumbing systems steering revenue growth





Enormous uptake of metal and plastic pipes for residential projects in industrialized nations propelling sales; opportunities in Asia Pacific market to be lucrative in near future owing to massive demand

WILMINGTON, Del., July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demand for plumbing systems in residential and industrial constructions especially in emerging economies has been augmenting the plumbing industry market size. Rise in use of pipes and fittings in renovated buildings is a key trend that will augment the plumbing fittings market share in the plumbing industry. The global plumbing fittings market is forecast to advance at CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2031.

An aging public infrastructure has spurred the need for plumbing fixtures and accessories in renovation projects, thus boosting the size of plumbing fittings market. Of note, consumers and architects are increasingly adopting durable and versatile piping systems. The trend has reinforced the revenue potential in PVC pipes and fittings market. Stridently, the sales of PVC pipes and fittings have proliferated worldwide over the years.

Need for new designs in plumbing work is catalyzing growth opportunities for plumbing fitting manufacturers. Companies are adopting cutting-edge technologies to manufacture high-performance PVC pipes. A case in point is the application of molecular orientation for the manufacture of next-gen pipes used in plumbing systems, thus extending the canvas for firms in the plumbing fittings market. The study found that brass, steel, and gunmetal are extensively used materials in range of plumbing fittings for drain, waste and vent (DWV) applications.

Key Findings of Plumbing Fittings Market Study

Consumers in the plumbing fittings market are increasingly adopting pipe fittings that are durable and cost-effective. A slew of functional attributes related to corrosion resistance have bolstered demand for these products in industrialized nations for both new constructions and renovations. Of note, the demand among homeowners is likely to generate massive lucrative opportunities for firms in the plumbing fittings market during the forecast period. Massive Adoption of Metal Pipes to Generate Substantial Revenues: The TMR study found that of the various materials, metals held the major plumbing fittings market share in 2021. Nevertheless, the focus on durability has been driving preference from metals toward pipes and fitting made of polymers, such as the adoption of PVC and PEX piping fittings.





Plumbing Fittings Market: Key Drivers

Rise in urban population over the past few years in both developed and developing nations is a major driving force for need for housing. This is a key driver of the plumbing fittings market.

Massive investments made in construction of industrial infrastructure in recent years have expanded lucrative avenues for stakeholders in the plumbing fittings market

Plumbing Fittings Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

Asia Pacific is a remarkable lucrative plumbing fittings market. The year-over-year revenue growth of the construction sector in various developing countries has spurred the demand for plumbing fittings. In emerging economies such as India and China, numbers of residential and non-residential constructions are rising, which has generated profitable opportunities for companies in the Asia Pacific plumbing fittings market. Moreover, prominent companies are expanding their manufacturing units in the region, to tap into the enormous revenue streams in various industrialized nations.

Plumbing Fittings Market: Key Players

Product diversification and mergers and acquisitions are some of the key competitive strategies of players in the plumbing fittings market. Key players include:

Uponor Corporation

Prince Pipes And Fittings Ltd.

Nupi Industrie Italiane SPA

Mueller Industries

Morris Group International

McWane, Inc.

Masco Corporation

Finolex Industries Ltd.

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

Plumbing Fittings Market Segmentation

Component

Pipes



Joint Fittings



Others (Faucets, Sanitary)

Material

Metal



Brass





Gunmetal





Steel



Polymeric



PPSU





PVDS





PA Modifier





Others

Application

Residential



Commercial



Industrial

Distribution Channel

Online



Offline



Direct





Indirect

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

