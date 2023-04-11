Plintron wins Asian Telecom Awards for the second consecutive year

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Plintron was awarded the Cloud Initiative of the Year – India award at the Asian Telecom Awards 2023 for the second consecutive year. Plintron also won the IoT Initiative of the year Award – India this year. The awards were presented in a glittering ceremony in Singapore last week.

Plintron was awarded the Cloud Initiative of the Year award for its IMS and VoLTE implementation in Italy. The project was completed seamlessly without any downtime to subscribers and is the first Multi-Host VoLTE solution in Public-cloud supporting the MVNOs on Plintron's platform in Italy who get access to enhanced quality and can make voice calls while browsing data simultaneously.

Plintron offers a complete IMS solution deployed in the public cloud and is a customized solution routing the incoming traffic of only VoLTE registered customers to the IMS platform. This avoids the need of routing all incoming calls by default to IMS irrespective of customer registration status, and eliminates additional infrastructure capacity requirements for handling all the calls.

Plintron also won the IoT Initiative of the Year award for in-house development of IoT Connectivity Management Platform (CMP). It is a single pane of glass dashboard to manage customers' IoT SIM connectivity Management ranging from Lifecycle management to Billing and provisioning. This CMP will aid customers in faster implementation, control costs, improve customer experience and generate new revenue streams from different segments. Over 200,000 customer profiles were on-boarded in the first 6 months. This was first implemented in India and now being extended to LATAM and Europe.

Subhashree Radhakrishnan, Vice Chairman and co-founder of Plintron said, "Being awarded the Asian Telecom Awards in 2 categories is a recognition of Plintron's constant focus on innovation and will motivate Plintron to continue contributing to the growth of the telecommunications industry."

About Plintron

Plintron is a digital communications technology company enabling brands to acquire and engage customers. It is the World's largest Multi-Country end-to-end MVNA / MVNE with a client base in 6 continents. With mobile network services in over 31 countries spanning 6 continents supported by 1000+ telecom professionals, Plintron has launched 143+ MVNOs / OMVs and 165 million+ mobile subscribers. Plintron has won many global industry awards including "MVNE of the Year" at the MVNOs World Congress 2022.

